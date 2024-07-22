Happy Sawan 2024: Check out wishes, messages, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status on Shravan Somwar

The month of Sawan, known as Shravan, has a unique place in Hindu hearts. It is a period of devotion, fasting, and celebration honouring Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, Sawan will begin on July 22 and finish on August 19. This implies that Sawan will be monitored for 29 days. Mondays in Sawan, known as Sawan Somvar, are very important. On these days, devotees fast and pray to Lord Shiva in hopes of receiving his blessings for health, money, and success. Here are some sincere wishes, messages, and status updates to send to your loved ones via WhatsApp and Facebook during Shravan Somwar:

Happy Sawan 2024: Wishes

May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness, prosperity, and good health this Sawan. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Wishing you a month filled with the divine blessings of Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan 2024!

May the auspicious month of Sawan bring peace and joy to your life. Happy Shravan Somwar!

May Lord Shiva shower his choicest blessings on you and your family. Happy Sawan!

On this holy Shravan Somwar, may all your prayers be answered. Har Har Mahadev!

This Sawan, I hope you receive strength, wisdom, and guidance with Lord Shiva’s blessings. Happy Sawan Somwar 2024!

On this auspicious occasion of the first Sawan Somwar, I wish you a Happy Sawan Somwar 2024, hoping that you have a blissful and peaceful life.

With the divine grace of Lord Shiva, I hope this Sawan brings you joy, prosperity, and fulfilment in all aspects of your life. Happy Sawan Somwar 2024!

On this holy Sawan Somwar, I hope you get rid of all your worries and attract peace and harmony. Happy Sawan Somwar 2024!

Happy Sawan Somwar 2024 Quotes

“I am Shakti, as well as Shiva. I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity...”- Robin Rumi

“I want the world to know that the originator of yoga is the Adiyogi, Shiva himself.” – Sadhguru

“When Shiva beats his DAMRU- Evil Shakes !! while the Wise Awakes!”- Yogini TrueKrishnaPriya

“Detachment from the world means nearness to Shiva. Souls that are attached to both suffer immeasurable pain.”- Shunya

“Lord Shiva is the President of this Universe, without him, I can't even imagine, where I would have been.”- Santosh Kumar

“The first form of Shiva was established as a tower of light, Kashi.” – Sadhguru

Happy Sawan 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Let’s celebrate the holy month of Sawan with devotion and joy. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Shravan Somwar! May Lord Shiva’s blessings be with you always.

Happy Sawan 2024! Let’s seek the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and celebrate this holy month with devotion.

May this Shravan Somwar bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all. Har Har Mahadev!

May Lord Shiva guide us and bless us with a happy and prosperous life. Happy Sawan 2024!

As you observe Shravan Somwar and celebrate the holy month of Sawan, may your prayers be answered, and may Lord Shiva's blessings fill your life with peace, joy, and prosperity. Har Har Mahadev!

Happy Sawan 2024: Messages

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Shravan Somwar!

As we observe the holy month of Sawan, may Lord Shiva grant you all your wishes and keep you in good health. Happy Sawan 2024!

Let’s offer our prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings on this auspicious Shravan Somwar. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Shravan Somwar!

Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva guide you on the path of righteousness and bless you with a happy and prosperous life. Happy Sawan!

I wish you a Happy Sawan Somwar as I send you warm wishes, hoping for peace and prosperity in your life.

Let’s pray to Lord Shiva to eliminate darkness from our lives and shed his divine light.

Latest Videos