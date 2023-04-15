Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes, messages to share

Poila Baisakh 2023: The 15th of April is Poila Baisakh. Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, messages, greetings, and status to post on Bengali New Year may be found here.

This year, Poila Baisakh falls on April 15. It is the start of the Bengali New Year. The Bengali community in India, Bangladesh, and worldwide gathers with friends and family to celebrate this day. People clean and decorate their houses, buy new clothing, go to temples to seek blessings, build beautiful rangolis or alponas, cook exquisite sweet and savoury foods, and do other things.

For the Bengali business elite, this day also symbolises the start of the fiscal year. Shopkeepers visit frequent customers to present sweets and calendars to bring good fortune, while merchants worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Poila Baisakh, you can make it special by sending them wishes and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Check out our list of messages, statuses and greetings below.

Poila Baisakhi 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho Wishes and Greetings

Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the joyous day of the Bengali New Year. Happy Poila Boishakh.

Let's welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds. I wish that you and your family are blessed with success, happiness and prosperity. Happy Poila Baisakh.

People clean and decorate their homes on Poila Baisakh. (HT Photo)

The festive occasion of Poila Baisakh brings your way abundant fortune and prosperity. Get ready to welcome it with open arms. Subho Nobo Borsho.

May this New Year usher in a new dawn, hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy Bengali New Year.

May the spirit of Pohela Boishakh bring you and your loved ones closer together. Happy New Year!

Let's celebrate the arrival of the Bengali New Year with open hearts and minds. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

May this Pohela Boishakh bring you peace, harmony, and success in all your endeavours. Happy New Year!

Here's wishing you a bright and beautiful Pohela Boishakh filled with joy, hope, and happiness.

May this Pohela Boishakh be a time of reflection, renewal, and growth. Happy New Year!

On this auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness.

Let's welcome the Bengali New Year with open arms and a positive outlook. Happy Poila Boishakh!

Poila Baisakhi 2023: Subho Nobo Borsho WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status

Wishing you and your family a wonderful Poila Baisakh. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find wings, and you feel loved wherever you go.

May all the rasgullas fill your life with a lot of sweetness and happiness. Subho Nobo Borsho.

On the joyous occasion of Poila Boishakh, here's praying that God blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Subho Nobo Borsho.

Open your arms and welcome the New Year with a smile on your face. Wishing you a prosperous and Happy Poila Baisakh.

This Nobo Borsho, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, and healthy future. Happy Bengali New Year.

Warm greetings of Poila Baisakh to you and your family. May your New Year be as sweet as the rasgullas and your smile. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.

Let's rejoice in the blessings of nature and celebrate the arrival of the new harvest season with happiness and enthusiasm. Happy Poila Baisakh!

May the festival of Poila Baisakh bring you new beginnings, new opportunities, and new hopes for a brighter future.

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh! May your harvest be plentiful, and your life be filled with happiness and peace.

On this auspicious occasion of Poila Baisakh, let's offer our gratitude to Mother Earth for providing us with food and nourishment. Happy harvest festival!

May the festival of Poila Baisakh bring you the gift of love, the joy of friendship, and the blessings of prosperity.

Let's celebrate the joys of the harvest season with our family and friends and create new memories that will last a lifetime. Happy Poila Baisakh!

May the festival of Poila Baisakh fill your heart with love, your soul with happiness, and your life with prosperity.