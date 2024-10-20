Happy Karwa Chauth 2024 Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your loved one

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 20 this year. During this holiday, married Hindu ladies celebrate a nirjala vrat in honour of their husbands' long lives. This article has wishes, greetings, and messages for you to give to your loved ones on this wonderful day.

    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    This year, Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, falls on Sunday, October 20. The event is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While Karwa refers to earthen pots (also known as Argha, which are moon sacrifices), Chauth refers to the fourth day. On this day, married Hindu women conduct a nirjala vrat (fast without drink or food), pray to the moon, and ask for their husbands' safety and longevity. It is mostly celebrated in northern India, specifically Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

    If you and your loved ones are celebrating Karwa Chauth, check out the wishes, photographs, messages, and greetings below to send to them via WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Wishes, Greetings, and Messages
    A perfect marriage is just two flawed individuals who refuse to give up on one another. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

    May the two of you always stay together happily. I wish you a very happy Karwa Chauth.

    May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    On this day, let's pray to try our best in keeping this beautiful bond and special friendship lively. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Karwa Chauth honours a woman's love and sacrifice for her partner. Let's celebrate the festival with devotion and happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

    May moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your hopes and dreams come true.

    As we celebrate Karwa Chauth today, let's immerse ourselves in the love and devotion of this beautiful festival and strengthen our bond with our husbands. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Wishing all the lovely wives out there a very happy and blessed Karwa Chauth. May you have a long and happy married life with your husband.

    May the moon's radiance bless your marital life with joy and peace. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    On this holy day of Karwa Chauth, may your love and bond with your husband become stronger and stronger with each passing day. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    May the divine blessings of God always shower upon you and your family. May the love between you and your husband last forever. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    You are my first love, and until my last breath, I will still be loving you. I will be true to you, be the reason for your happiness and honour you always. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between us. May the Almighty bless us with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Karwa Chauth Quotes
    "Karwa Chauth is not just a ritual, but it's an opportunity to strengthen the bond of love between husband and wife."

    "The essence of Karwa Chauth lies in the act of fasting when a woman decides to stay without food and water for the well-being and long life of her husband."

    "Karwa Chauth is not only about celebrating the bond of husband and wife but also about the devotion, faith, and love that a woman has for her husband." (Love Quotes For Husband)

    "Karwa Chauth is that one day when a woman fasts for the well-being of her husband and is rewarded with his love and affection."

    "On Karwa Chauth, may the blessings of the God always be with you, and may your married life be filled with happiness, joy, and love."

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
    The moon is shining brightly. Happiness is in the air. So, let's enjoy this beautiful day of Karwa Chauth with lots of love, joy, and blessings. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Just like the bright moon, may your love and bond with your husband always shine brightly. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    The fasting is tough, but the rewards are worth it. May your husband always shower you with love and make your life sweeter with each passing day. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    May this Karwa Chauth bring love, happiness, and prosperity to your married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    Wishing all the married couples a happy Karwa Chauth with unconditional love and care. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    The moon may shine bright today, but it's our love for each other that shines even brighter. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

    Let's celebrate this beautiful festival and strengthen our bond with each other. Happy Karwa Chauth, my better half.

    Wishing all the married couples a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth. May your love for each other never fade away.

    On this wonderful day of Karwa Chauth, let's cherish the beautiful moments spent together and make some new memories to last a lifetime. Happy Karwa Chauth.

    As you embark on this beautiful journey of Karwa Chauth, may your love for each other grow stronger and deeper with each passing moment. Happy Karwa Chauth.

