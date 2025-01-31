Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

Water temperature is crucial for hair care. Hot water can dry out hair, while cold water enhances shine. Experts recommend washing hair with cold water.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Choosing the right water temperature is essential for hair care. People are often confused about whether to wash their hair with cold or hot water. According to experts, water temperature directly affects the health of your scalp and hair. Let's understand the benefits and drawbacks of washing hair with hot and cold water, and which option is best.

Benefits and Drawbacks of Washing Hair with Hot Water

Benefits of Washing Hair with Hot Water:

  • Helps remove dirt and oil from the scalp
  • Hot water easily cleanses excess oil, dust, and pollution accumulated on the scalp.

Drawbacks of Washing Hair with Hot Water:

  • Excessively hot water strips natural oils from the scalp and hair, making hair dry and lifeless.
  • Hot water can dry out the scalp, leading to hair fall and dandruff.
  • If you have colored hair, washing it with hot water can cause the color to fade quickly.
  • Always use lukewarm water; avoid very hot water.

Benefits and Drawbacks of Washing Hair with Cold Water

Benefits of Washing Hair with Cold Water:

  • Cold water closes the outer layer of the hair (Cuticle), making hair smooth and shiny.
  • Cold water retains natural oils in the scalp, keeping hair healthy and moisturized.
  • Cold water makes hair stronger and thicker, reducing hair fall.
  • Cold water maintains scalp moisture, reducing itching and dandruff.

Drawbacks of Washing Hair with Cold Water:

  • Does not thoroughly cleanse the hair

So, Which Water is Best? (Expert Advice)

According to experts, hot water is harmful to hair. Whether it's winter or summer, we should always wash our hair with cold water. Washing hair with cold water not only benefits the hair but also our brain.

 

