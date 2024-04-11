Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 | See full list HERE

    Google has recently revealed the top 20 destinations that travelers are eyeing for their upcoming warm weather escapes, offering insights based on past flight bookings and search trends. 

    Google has revealed its top 20 summer 2024 travel destinations. The ranking is based on the most popular vacation locations that Americans look up on Google Flights when planning a trip between June 1 and August 31. With "Good Morning America," the internet behemoth revealed findings derived from historical travel ticket data and search trends.

    There are many hip and unusual places on the list. Google claims that the largest shift from 2023 is that Tokyo jumped from number eight to number three, while Cancun fell from the second to the sixth position. London is the most preferred location for summer 2024, followed in second place by Paris, which will host the Summer Olympics in 2024.

    Here's the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights: 

    1. London
    2. Paris
    3. Tokyo
    4. Rome
    5. New York
    6. Cancun
    7. Orlando
    8. Las Vegas
    9. Seattle
    10. Athens
    11. Los Angeles
    12. Miami
    13. Barcelona
    14. Dublin
    15. Fort Lauderdale
    16. Honolulu
    17. Denver
    18. Madrid
    19. Boston
    20. San Juan

    According to ABC News, the internet behemoth surveys US customers from mid-January to mid-March to see what questions they have about travel before the summer. According to the outlet, the terms "travel itinerary" and "solo travel" saw an all-time high in January search volume.

    Two of the top trending "weekend getaway" destinations are Palm Springs and Florida Keys. The top trending "romantic getaway" destinations were Napa in California and Key West in Florida. La Romana and Saint John were the top trending destinations searched with all-inclusive resorts.

    Meanwhile, Google Flights unveiled a new tool last year to assist travelers in finding less expensive flights. This tool provides advice from Google on when to book flights to save the most money. For instance, the new information may inform you that you are now in the sweet spot—two months prior to travel is often the least expensive period to book such vacations. Alternatively, you may discover that costs typically decrease closer to takeoff and choose to postpone booking. In any case, you'll be more confident when you make that choice.
     

