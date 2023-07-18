Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer

    Discover the top 7 activities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, including exploring the iconic Jaisalmer Fort, visiting Patwon Ki Haveli, enjoying a desert safari, exploring Jain temples, discovering the abandoned village of Kuldhara, experiencing cultural performances, and indulging in shopping at local markets. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage and breathtaking beauty of this golden city

    Golden Fort to Patwon Ki Haveli: 7 things to do when in Jaisalmer
    First Published Jul 18, 2023

    Welcome to Jaisalmer, the golden jewel of Rajasthan! Nestled in the heart of the Thar Desert, this enchanting city offers a mesmerizing blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. From the majestic Jaisalmer Fort to the vast expanse of golden sand dunes, there is no shortage of incredible experiences to be had here. In this article, we will delve into seven must-do activities that will make your visit to Jaisalmer truly unforgettable.

    Explore Jaisalmer Fort
    A visit to Jaisalmer is incomplete without exploring the magnificent Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built entirely of golden sandstone, the fort stands tall and proud, housing palaces, temples, havelis, and bustling streets within its walls. Lose yourself in the labyrinthine lanes, admire the intricate architecture, and soak in the historical ambiance of this architectural marvel.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Visit Patwon Ki Haveli
    Delve into the opulent world of the Patwon Ki Haveli, a cluster of five exquisite mansions constructed by wealthy merchants in the 19th century. These havelis showcase intricate carvings, elaborate jharokhas (balconies), and captivating artwork. Step back in time as you explore the various sections of these havelis, marveling at the craftsmanship and getting a glimpse into the affluent lifestyle of the bygone era.

    Desert Safari in the Thar Desert
    Embark on a thrilling desert safari in the mesmerizing Thar Desert, just outside Jaisalmer. Choose between a camel safari or a jeep safari to traverse the golden sand dunes. Feel the gentle sway of the camel as you ride through the undulating landscape or enjoy a faster-paced adventure in a 4x4 jeep. Witness the stunning sunset painting the desert sky with hues of orange and gold, and spend a magical night at a desert camp, indulging in traditional Rajasthani music, dance, and cuisine.

    Jain Temples
    Jaisalmer is renowned for its splendid Jain temples, a testament to the city's rich cultural heritage. The Jain Temple within Jaisalmer Fort is a sight to behold, with its intricate architecture, ornate sculptures, and serene ambiance. Step into a world of devotion and tranquility as you admire the delicate craftsmanship and soak in the spiritual atmosphere of these temples.

    Visit Kuldhara Abandoned Village
    Discover the hauntingly beautiful village of Kuldhara, located a short distance from Jaisalmer. This abandoned village, frozen in time, will intrigue and captivate you. Legend has it that the villagers mysteriously vanished overnight, leaving behind a ghostly aura. Wander through the ancient ruins, listen to the eerie tales, and immerse yourself in the enigmatic charm of this deserted village.

    Cultural Performances
    Immerse yourself in the vibrant Rajasthani culture by witnessing captivating cultural performances. Jaisalmer offers a myriad of opportunities to experience traditional folk dances like Kalbeliya and Ghoomar, accompanied by melodic tunes from traditional instruments. The colorful attire, rhythmic movements, and infectious energy of the performers will leave you spellbound, providing a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Rajasthan.

    Shop at Local Markets
    Indulge in a delightful shopping experience at the bustling bazaars of Jaisalmer. Sadar Bazar and Bhatia Bazar are the perfect places to find traditional Rajasthani handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and souvenirs. Engage in the age-old art of bartering as you explore the vibrant markets, and take home unique treasures that will serve as lasting mementos of your visit to Jaisalmer.

    Jaisalmer, with its majestic forts, enchanting temples, captivating desert landscapes, and vibrant cultural heritage, offers an extraordinary journey into the heart of Rajasthan. By exploring the Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Thar Desert, Jain temples, Kuldhara village, cultural performances, and local markets, you will immerse yourself in the essence of this golden city, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure in Jaisalmer, where history, culture, and natural beauty converge in perfect harmony.

