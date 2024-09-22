Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get Moving: Relieve constipation with easy tip-toe walking

    Tiptoe walking is an unconventional yet effective method for relieving constipation. This simple exercise promotes digestion and strengthens core muscles, enhancing overall gut health.
     

    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Many people have constipation, a common digestive problem, at some point in their lives. Incorporating physical activity can significantly help to alleviate this painful condition, even if dietary adjustments and medicines are generally prescribed. Tiptoe walking is an unexpectedly simple activity that has been shown to have numerous positive effects on digestive health.

    Understanding Constipation
    When bowel movements become difficult or rare, it is called constipation. Dehydration, a low level of physical activity, and a low dietary fiber intake are all factors that might cause constipation. Moving about frequently stimulates the digestive system, which is important for preserving regular bowel movements.

    How Tiptoe Walking Helps

    Stimulating Digestion: Walking on tiptoes engages various muscle groups, particularly the core and lower body. This movement helps stimulate peristalsis, the wave-like contractions of the intestines that aid in moving food through the digestive tract. As the body shifts and balances on the toes, it encourages blood flow to the abdominal area, promoting efficient digestion.

    Strengthening Core Muscles: The act of walking on tiptoes requires core stability, engaging abdominal muscles that support gut health. A stronger core can lead to improved posture and better alignment of internal organs, which may facilitate easier bowel movements.

    Encouraging Relaxation: Tiptoe walking is a simple kind of mild exercise that can help lower stress levels. One proven cause that might make constipation worse is stress. People might indirectly enhance their digestive health and increase relaxation and general mood by making this mild activity a daily routine.

    Increasing Overall Activity Levels: For those who may find it challenging to engage in more strenuous exercise, tiptoe walking offers a low-impact alternative. It can be performed indoors or outdoors and can easily be integrated into daily activities. Whether walking around the house or in a park, this simple exercise can contribute to an increase in overall physical activity, which is essential for maintaining regular bowel function.

    How to Practice Tiptoe Walking

    To practice tiptoe walking, simply rise onto your toes and take small steps forward. Aim to maintain balance and engage your core muscles. Start with short distances and gradually increase as you become more comfortable. Aim for about 5 to 10 minutes each day for the best results.

    Tiptoe walking is a fun and accessible way to alleviate constipation. By incorporating this simple exercise into your routine, you can support your digestive health and naturally promote regularity.

