    Gen-Z, here are the best 10 pickup lines you could ever use, try them out

    Pickup lines can be a fun and lighthearted way to break the ice or start a conversation with someone you're interested in. However, it's important to remember that the effectiveness of pickup lines can vary depending on the context, delivery, and the recipient's receptiveness.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    What one person finds amusing or charming, another may find cheesy or off-putting. With that in mind, here are ten pickup lines that have been known to make people smile:

    1. "Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?"
    2. "Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for."
    3. "Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes."
    4. "Excuse me, but I think you dropped something: my jaw."
    5. "Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears."
    6. "Is your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!"
    7. "Can I follow you home? Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams."
    8. "Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?"
    9. "Is your dad a photographer? Because you're picture-perfect."
    Remember, the key to using pickup lines is to be confident, respectful, and aware of the other person's response. It's always important to gauge the situation and adjust accordingly, as genuine conversation and connection often go a long way in building meaningful relationships.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
