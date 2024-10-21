Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November

    November is one of the best times to travel in India. It's the perfect time to experience the country's diverse beauty, from serene beaches and arid deserts to chilly hill stations and dense mangrove forests. If you're wondering about the best places to visit in India this November, consider this list.

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    November, marking the onset of winter, is one of the best times to travel in India. It's an ideal time to experience the country's diverse beauty, ranging from serene beaches and arid deserts to chilly hill stations and dense mangrove forests. If you're considering the best places to visit in India this November, this list will be a great decision.

    1. Gaya, Bihar

    November is the perfect time to visit various places in Bihar for multiple reasons. These include festivals like Chhath in Sonpur, the Sonepur Mela (one of Asia's largest cattle fairs). Also, as November promises pleasant weather across Bihar, it is the best time to visit Gaya, which is about 125 km from Sonepur.

    Part of the ancient Magadha empire, Gaya is known for its rich history and Buddhist connections. From beautiful Hindu temples to serene Buddhist centers, especially the Bodhi Tree, Gaya is perfect for a November vacation for spiritually inclined travelers.

    Other major attractions:
    Panchpur, Vishnupad Temple, Bodh Gaya (Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhi Tree, other iconic spots), Ratangarh, Baba Koteshwaranath Temple, Dungeshwari Temple.

    Average temperature in November: Min 14°C/ Max 29°C

    How to reach?
    By Air: Gaya Airport is about 9 km from the city center
    By Train: Gaya Railway Station is located within the city
    By Road: Gaya is about 100 km from Patna, the capital of Bihar.

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November anr

    2. Garo Hills, Meghalaya

    This region in Meghalaya is home to the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, one of the most diverse ecosystems in India. A relatively offbeat destination in Northeast India, Garo Hills is known for its untouched beauty and various natural attractions. The Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival of Meghalaya, marks this land.

    Celebrated by the Garo tribes to honor Saljong, the Sun God of fertility, this music festival marks the end of the arduous toil of autumn and the beginning of rest before the onset of winter. As Garo Hills is quite large, it is divided into several sub-districts. Therefore, it would be appropriate to prepare a clear itinerary according to your preferences.

    Other major attractions:
    Siju Caves, Tura Peak, Rongbang Dare Waterfall, Balpakram National Park, Pelga Falls, Nokrek National Park, Wari Chora

    Average temperature in November: Min 10°C/ Max 20°C

    How to reach?
    By Air: Guwahati Airport is about 200 km away
    By Train: Guwahati Railway Station is about 215 km away
    By Road: Garo Hills is about 304 km from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

    3. Kutch, Gujarat

    Rann Utsav, a cultural extravaganza scheduled to begin on November 11, 2024, makes Kutch one of the best places to visit in India. This vibrant festival across the arid Rann of Kutch reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage. Enthusiastic travelers can join the celebrations until March 15, 2025. Planning a trip to this part of Gujarat on a full moon day promises a mesmerizing view at night. Kutch boasts an array of iconic tourist spots, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dholavira.

    Other major attractions:
    Kala Dungar, Chari Dhand Wetland Reserve, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Aina Mahal, Sharad Bagh Palace, Hamirsar Lake, Lakhpat Fort, Liari Riverbed, Dholavira

    Average temperature in November: Min 10°C/ Max 33°C

    How to reach?
    By Air: Bhuj Airport is about 70 km away
    By Train: Bhuj Railway Station is about 68 km
    By Road: Kutch is about 375 km from Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat.

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November anr

    4. Naggar, Himachal Pradesh

    Those considering a trip to experience the winter chill should definitely visit Naggar in Himachal Pradesh. Nestled amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Kullu Valley, this charming town is one of the best places to visit in November. From reading a book in cozy cafes offering soothing views to enjoying a plate of hot Sidu (a local Himachali delicacy) by the riverside, Naggar is a haven for solo travelers seeking solitude.

    Other major attractions:
    Naggar Castle, Roerich Art Gallery, Kais Monastery, Soyal Village, Tripura Sundari Temple, Jana Waterfall

    Average temperature in November: Min -2°C/ Max 12°C

    How to reach?

    By Air: Bhuntar Airport in Kullu-Manali is about 34 km away
    By Train: Joginder Nagar Railway Station is about 146 km away
    By Road: Naggar is about 254 km from Chandigarh.

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November anr

    5. Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a beautiful beach destination in India. One of its famous islands, Neil, now known as Shaheed Dweep, is one of the most serene places to visit in India in November. With luxurious beachside resorts, adventure activities, watersports, endless ocean views, and natural rock formations, Neil Island is a tranquil and fun destination for leisure travelers, especially honeymooners.

    Other major attractions:
    Beaches including Lakshmanpur, Bharatpur, and Sitapur

    Average temperature in November: Min 24°C/ Max 30°C

    How to reach?
    Neil Island can only be reached by boat from Port Blair, now known as Sri Vijayapuram, which is about 50 km away (sea distance).

    6. Sundarban National Park, West Bengal

    A part of the Sundarbans, a dense delta region spanning India and Bangladesh, the Sundarban National Park in West Bengal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A haven for the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, the mangrove forest, Sundarban National Park is ideal for a November visit.

    A wildlife lover's paradise, it is extremely rich in biodiversity. Tourists can witness rare flora and fauna, including 78 species of mangroves. Besides tigers and crocodiles, there are also cats, macaques, clouded leopards, Indian grey mongoose, wild boar, fox, jungle cat, spotted deer, rhesus monkeys, and beautiful migratory birds.

    Major attractions:
    Sajnekhali Watch Tower, Sudhanyakhali Watch Tower, Bhagabatpur Crocodile Project, Halliday Island, Piali Town, Bono Bini Temple, Mangrove Interpretation Centre

    Average temperature in November: Min 24°C/ Max 28°C

    How to reach?
    By Air: About 100 km from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
    By Train: Canning Railway Station is about 48 km away
    By Road: The national park is about 96 km from Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Explore the Sundarbans on boats or cruise ships

    7. Pushkar, Rajasthan

    Various cultural festivals, including the Matsya Festival, Kabir Festival, Bundi Festival, and the Camel Fair, along with pleasant weather, make Rajasthan one of the destinations in India for a November trip. The colorful Camel Fair held annually in Pushkar in November stands out. Expected to take place from November 9 to 15, 2024, the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Cattle Fair attracts millions of tourists every year. From talented artists and craftsmen to beautifully decorated camels, this unique fair deserves all the attention it gets. Also, Pushkar Lake, one of the holiest lakes in Rajasthan, adds to its timeless charm.

    Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November anr

    Major attractions:
    Pushkar Lake, Brahma Temple, Savitri Mata Temple, Varaha Temple, Rangji Temple

    Average temperature in November: Min 15°C/ Max 28°C

    How to reach?
    By Air: Kishangarh Airport is about 38 km away
    By Train: Ajmer Railway Station is about 15 km away
    By Road: Pushkar is about 142 km from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Heart attack warning: Early signs and pains you shouldn't ignore RTM

    Heart attack warning: Early signs and pains you shouldn't ignore

    Diwali 2024: Elevate your gifting game with THESE top 4 must-have lifestyle products NTI

    Diwali 2024: Elevate your gifting game with THESE top 4 must-have lifestyle products

    Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, be careful Virgo and more

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon