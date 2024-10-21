Gaya to Garo Hills in Meghalaya: Check these best Indian destinations to visit in November

November is one of the best times to travel in India. It's the perfect time to experience the country's diverse beauty, from serene beaches and arid deserts to chilly hill stations and dense mangrove forests. If you're wondering about the best places to visit in India this November, consider this list.

1. Gaya, Bihar

November is the perfect time to visit various places in Bihar for multiple reasons. These include festivals like Chhath in Sonpur, the Sonepur Mela (one of Asia's largest cattle fairs). Also, as November promises pleasant weather across Bihar, it is the best time to visit Gaya, which is about 125 km from Sonepur.

Part of the ancient Magadha empire, Gaya is known for its rich history and Buddhist connections. From beautiful Hindu temples to serene Buddhist centers, especially the Bodhi Tree, Gaya is perfect for a November vacation for spiritually inclined travelers.

Other major attractions:

Panchpur, Vishnupad Temple, Bodh Gaya (Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhi Tree, other iconic spots), Ratangarh, Baba Koteshwaranath Temple, Dungeshwari Temple.

Average temperature in November: Min 14°C/ Max 29°C

How to reach?

By Air: Gaya Airport is about 9 km from the city center

By Train: Gaya Railway Station is located within the city

By Road: Gaya is about 100 km from Patna, the capital of Bihar.

2. Garo Hills, Meghalaya

This region in Meghalaya is home to the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, one of the most diverse ecosystems in India. A relatively offbeat destination in Northeast India, Garo Hills is known for its untouched beauty and various natural attractions. The Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival of Meghalaya, marks this land.

Celebrated by the Garo tribes to honor Saljong, the Sun God of fertility, this music festival marks the end of the arduous toil of autumn and the beginning of rest before the onset of winter. As Garo Hills is quite large, it is divided into several sub-districts. Therefore, it would be appropriate to prepare a clear itinerary according to your preferences.

Other major attractions:

Siju Caves, Tura Peak, Rongbang Dare Waterfall, Balpakram National Park, Pelga Falls, Nokrek National Park, Wari Chora

Average temperature in November: Min 10°C/ Max 20°C

How to reach?

By Air: Guwahati Airport is about 200 km away

By Train: Guwahati Railway Station is about 215 km away

By Road: Garo Hills is about 304 km from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

3. Kutch, Gujarat

Rann Utsav, a cultural extravaganza scheduled to begin on November 11, 2024, makes Kutch one of the best places to visit in India. This vibrant festival across the arid Rann of Kutch reflects Gujarat's rich cultural heritage. Enthusiastic travelers can join the celebrations until March 15, 2025. Planning a trip to this part of Gujarat on a full moon day promises a mesmerizing view at night. Kutch boasts an array of iconic tourist spots, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dholavira.

Other major attractions:

Kala Dungar, Chari Dhand Wetland Reserve, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Aina Mahal, Sharad Bagh Palace, Hamirsar Lake, Lakhpat Fort, Liari Riverbed, Dholavira

Average temperature in November: Min 10°C/ Max 33°C

How to reach?

By Air: Bhuj Airport is about 70 km away

By Train: Bhuj Railway Station is about 68 km

By Road: Kutch is about 375 km from Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat.

4. Naggar, Himachal Pradesh

Those considering a trip to experience the winter chill should definitely visit Naggar in Himachal Pradesh. Nestled amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Kullu Valley, this charming town is one of the best places to visit in November. From reading a book in cozy cafes offering soothing views to enjoying a plate of hot Sidu (a local Himachali delicacy) by the riverside, Naggar is a haven for solo travelers seeking solitude.

Other major attractions:

Naggar Castle, Roerich Art Gallery, Kais Monastery, Soyal Village, Tripura Sundari Temple, Jana Waterfall

Average temperature in November: Min -2°C/ Max 12°C

How to reach?

By Air: Bhuntar Airport in Kullu-Manali is about 34 km away

By Train: Joginder Nagar Railway Station is about 146 km away

By Road: Naggar is about 254 km from Chandigarh.

5. Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a beautiful beach destination in India. One of its famous islands, Neil, now known as Shaheed Dweep, is one of the most serene places to visit in India in November. With luxurious beachside resorts, adventure activities, watersports, endless ocean views, and natural rock formations, Neil Island is a tranquil and fun destination for leisure travelers, especially honeymooners.

Other major attractions:

Beaches including Lakshmanpur, Bharatpur, and Sitapur

Average temperature in November: Min 24°C/ Max 30°C

How to reach?

Neil Island can only be reached by boat from Port Blair, now known as Sri Vijayapuram, which is about 50 km away (sea distance).

6. Sundarban National Park, West Bengal

A part of the Sundarbans, a dense delta region spanning India and Bangladesh, the Sundarban National Park in West Bengal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A haven for the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, the mangrove forest, Sundarban National Park is ideal for a November visit.

A wildlife lover's paradise, it is extremely rich in biodiversity. Tourists can witness rare flora and fauna, including 78 species of mangroves. Besides tigers and crocodiles, there are also cats, macaques, clouded leopards, Indian grey mongoose, wild boar, fox, jungle cat, spotted deer, rhesus monkeys, and beautiful migratory birds.

Major attractions:

Sajnekhali Watch Tower, Sudhanyakhali Watch Tower, Bhagabatpur Crocodile Project, Halliday Island, Piali Town, Bono Bini Temple, Mangrove Interpretation Centre

Average temperature in November: Min 24°C/ Max 28°C

How to reach?

By Air: About 100 km from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

By Train: Canning Railway Station is about 48 km away

By Road: The national park is about 96 km from Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Explore the Sundarbans on boats or cruise ships

7. Pushkar, Rajasthan

Various cultural festivals, including the Matsya Festival, Kabir Festival, Bundi Festival, and the Camel Fair, along with pleasant weather, make Rajasthan one of the destinations in India for a November trip. The colorful Camel Fair held annually in Pushkar in November stands out. Expected to take place from November 9 to 15, 2024, the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Cattle Fair attracts millions of tourists every year. From talented artists and craftsmen to beautifully decorated camels, this unique fair deserves all the attention it gets. Also, Pushkar Lake, one of the holiest lakes in Rajasthan, adds to its timeless charm.

Major attractions:

Pushkar Lake, Brahma Temple, Savitri Mata Temple, Varaha Temple, Rangji Temple

Average temperature in November: Min 15°C/ Max 28°C

How to reach?

By Air: Kishangarh Airport is about 38 km away

By Train: Ajmer Railway Station is about 15 km away

By Road: Pushkar is about 142 km from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan.

