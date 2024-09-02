Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story

    A Mumbai guy who recounted his extraordinary journey from working as a Swiggy delivery partner to becoming a model has encouraged many others to follow their goals. Sahil Singh, a model, published a video describing his life story on Instagram, which went viral and received 4 million views.

    From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    There's a saying that those who persevere will succeed. A person's luck changes with time. Someone from a remote village can one day sit in a chair of authority in Delhi. Life is not stagnant; one can achieve anything with continuous effort, hard work, and courage. This person is a perfect example of that.

    A Swiggy delivery boy is making news on social media. His transformation is a hot topic. Believe it or not, this Swiggy delivery boy is now a famous fashion model. His name is Sahil Singh, from Mumbai. Sahil, who was once a Swiggy delivery boy, shared his story on Instagram. His video has garnered over 4 million views so far. Sahil has become a role model and inspiration for many who are working hard to achieve something in life.

    Also Read: Hartalika Teej 2024: 8 stunning anklet designs for Teej

     

    Sahil Singh, who has an Instagram account under the name fashiontipssahil, shared a video of his journey. According to the video, he worked as a Swiggy delivery boy for two years. Not only that, Sahil also has experience working as a chef at a Burger King outlet in Maharashtra for a year. Sahil, who also worked at Mango Mart for eight months, chose a different path after three years of doing various jobs. He entered the modeling field and is steadily climbing the ladder of success.

     

    Sahil is now seen in many fashion shows and project advertisements. People who saw his post started commenting, saying that Sahil's achievement has inspired them and given them the enthusiasm to try new things. Nowadays, many people try to take credit for your success. Some institutions advertise that they helped you achieve success, that you achieved it because of their academy. There was such publicity about me, too. But no academy played a role in this. I have reached this level through hard work, Sahil replied to a user's comment.

    Also Read: Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals

     

    Not only that, Sahil also made encouraging comments to many users. Never demotivate yourself. Sahil says you are the best, just like everyone else, and effort is never in vain. Sahil's Instagram followers, which initially numbered 150, have now increased to over 64,000. Active on social media, Sahil is trying to help his followers realize their dreams by providing them with information on how he became a model and where to get free training.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals AJR

    Somvati Amavasya 2024: Complete guide to shubh muhurat and sacred rituals

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Atham to Thiruvonam anr

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Check Atham date HERE

    Obsessed with Ponytails? Discover how they might be causing damage to your scalp NTI

    Obsessed with Ponytails? Discover how they might be causing damage to your scalp

    Tourist guide! Explore visa-free Sri Lanka which is just 75 minutes from India RKK

    Tourist guide! Explore visa-free Sri Lanka which is just 75 minutes from India

    Explained What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views AJR

    Explained: What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views

    Recent Stories

    Lower prostate cancer risk with these essential foods RTM

    Lower prostate cancer risk with these essential foods

    Vivo T3 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in September 2024 gcw

    Vivo T3 Pro to Nothing Phone 2a: Best gaming phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

    Indian Army to get additional 73000 SIG716 assault rifles anr

    Indian Army to get additional 73,000 SIG716 assault rifles

    NIA official's Teen daughter found dead in hostel room at Lucknow vkp

    Lucknow: NIA official’s 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

    Morning vs. Evening: Which time boosts your study effectiveness? NTI

    Morning vs. Evening: Which time boosts your study effectiveness?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon