From Swiggy delivery partner to fashion model: Know Mumbai boy Sahil Singh's inspirational story

A Mumbai guy who recounted his extraordinary journey from working as a Swiggy delivery partner to becoming a model has encouraged many others to follow their goals. Sahil Singh, a model, published a video describing his life story on Instagram, which went viral and received 4 million views.

There's a saying that those who persevere will succeed. A person's luck changes with time. Someone from a remote village can one day sit in a chair of authority in Delhi. Life is not stagnant; one can achieve anything with continuous effort, hard work, and courage. This person is a perfect example of that.

Sahil Singh, who has an Instagram account under the name fashiontipssahil, shared a video of his journey. According to the video, he worked as a Swiggy delivery boy for two years. Not only that, Sahil also has experience working as a chef at a Burger King outlet in Maharashtra for a year. Sahil, who also worked at Mango Mart for eight months, chose a different path after three years of doing various jobs. He entered the modeling field and is steadily climbing the ladder of success.

Sahil is now seen in many fashion shows and project advertisements. People who saw his post started commenting, saying that Sahil's achievement has inspired them and given them the enthusiasm to try new things. Nowadays, many people try to take credit for your success. Some institutions advertise that they helped you achieve success, that you achieved it because of their academy. There was such publicity about me, too. But no academy played a role in this. I have reached this level through hard work, Sahil replied to a user's comment.

Not only that, Sahil also made encouraging comments to many users. Never demotivate yourself. Sahil says you are the best, just like everyone else, and effort is never in vain. Sahil's Instagram followers, which initially numbered 150, have now increased to over 64,000. Active on social media, Sahil is trying to help his followers realize their dreams by providing them with information on how he became a model and where to get free training.

