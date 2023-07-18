From Guitar to Djembe: Here are 7 easy musical instruments to learn

Learning to play a musical instrument can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Here are seven musical instruments that are generally considered easier to learn, especially for beginners.

Remember, the ease of learning any instrument also depends on your personal interests and dedication to practice. Choose an instrument that appeals to you, and don't be discouraged by the initial challenges. Consistent practice and patience will help you progress and enjoy the musical journey. Check out the following instruments and decide which one you want to learn first:

Ukulele: The ukulele is a small, four-stringed instrument that is relatively easy to pick up. Its compact size and simple chord patterns make it an excellent choice for beginners of all ages.

Piano/Keyboard: The piano and keyboard have a straightforward layout of keys, making it easier to understand musical concepts like scales and chords. With practice, you can play both melody and harmony on these instruments.

Recorder: The recorder is a wind instrument that is often taught in schools. It has a simple fingering system and is an excellent starting point for learning basic music theory.

Djembe: The djembe is a West African drum with a distinctive sound. It's relatively easy to learn basic rhythms and beats, making it an accessible percussion instrument for beginners.

Harmonica: The harmonica is a small, portable instrument that is relatively easy to play. You can start with simple melodies and progress to more complex tunes with practice.

Guitar: While learning the guitar can take time, it's still a popular choice for beginners. Once you learn a few basic chords, you can play many songs and gradually improve your skills.

Xylophone: The xylophone is a percussion instrument with a series of bars that produce different pitches when struck. It's straightforward to understand and a great introduction to playing tuned percussion.

