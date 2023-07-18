From Bali to Bora Bora: 7 must-visit Island travel destinations around the world

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the allure of seven stunning island travel destinations around the world. From Bali's cultural wonders to Bora Bora's tropical paradise, embark on a memorable journey to these recommended destinations.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Islands have long been popular travel destinations, offering picturesque landscapes, vibrant cultures, and a serene escape from the mainland. Island destinations can offer a glimpse into the diverse beauty and cultural richness that islands around the world have to offer. Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion, these enchanting locations are bound to leave you with unforgettable memories and a yearning to explore more of the world's island treasures.

    From tropical paradises to rugged coastlines, here are seven island destinations around the world that you must visit.

    1. Bali, Indonesia

    Located in the Indonesian archipelago, Bali is renowned for its stunning beaches, lush rice terraces, and vibrant arts scene. Explore the ancient temples, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, or simply relax on the pristine beaches. Bali's unique blend of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage makes it an unforgettable island getaway.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    2. Santorini, Greece

    Santorini is a breathtaking island in the Aegean Sea known for its iconic white-washed buildings, blue-domed churches, and stunning sunsets. Stroll through the narrow streets of Fira, visit the ancient ruins of Akrotiri, or unwind on the volcanic black sand beaches. Santorini's romantic ambiance and postcard-perfect scenery make it a dream destination.

    3. Maldives

    The Maldives is a tropical paradise made up of over 1,000 coral islands. With crystal-clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and luxurious overwater villas, it's a haven for honeymooners and beach lovers. Snorkel among exotic marine life, indulge in world-class diving, or simply bask in the sun on pristine white sand beaches.

    4. Maui, Hawaii, USA

    Maui is the second-largest island in Hawaii and offers a diverse range of landscapes, including lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and dramatic volcanic landscapes. Explore the famous Road to Hana, hike through Haleakalā National Park, or catch a wave at one of the island's renowned surf spots. Maui's natural beauty and laid-back atmosphere make it a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

    5. Zanzibar, Tanzania

    Located off the coast of Tanzania, Zanzibar is a captivating island known for its rich history, stunning beaches, and spice trade heritage. Wander through Stone Town's labyrinthine streets, soak up the sun on pristine beaches, or embark on a spice tour to discover the island's aromatic treasures. Zanzibar's cultural tapestry and idyllic coastal landscapes create an enchanting experience.

    6. Iceland

    Iceland, often referred to as the "Land of Fire and Ice," is a unique island nation in the North Atlantic. It boasts otherworldly landscapes, including volcanic fields, glaciers, geothermal hot springs, and majestic waterfalls. Explore the Golden Circle, witness the Northern Lights, or relax in the Blue Lagoon's geothermal waters. Iceland's rugged beauty and geologic wonders make it an adventure seeker's paradise.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    7. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

    Bora Bora is a remote island in the South Pacific known for its overwater bungalows, turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs. Immerse yourself in the island's natural beauty through snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply basking in the sun on powdery white sand beaches. Bora Bora's secluded ambiance and unparalleled beauty make it an ultimate tropical escape.

