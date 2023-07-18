Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fizzing it up! German brewery develops world's first one-of-a-kind instant beer powder

    German brewery introduces innovative powdered beer, allowing beer lovers to make their chilled non-alcoholic beverage at home. Alcoholic version soon to be available for global export.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Sometimes, a chilled glass of beer is all you need to unwind and relax. The popularity of beer is evident from the rise of microbreweries worldwide, making craft beer a luxurious indulgence to be savoured. However, imagine having the convenience of whipping up your own glass of chilled beer whenever you desire. Neuzeller Klosterbrau, a German brewery, has brought this concept to life with its groundbreaking invention - powdered beer.

    According to New York Post, this instant beer powder allows beer lovers to prepare their beverage at home, similar to making instant coffee or a protein shake. All it takes is a couple of spoons of the powdered beer added to a glass of water, and a quick shake to enjoy a chilled glass of beer. The current version of the beverage is non-alcoholic, but the brewery plans to introduce an alcoholic version soon, with the potential for global export.

    Stefan Fritsche, the brewery's general manager, revealed that this innovation significantly reduces the transport weight of beer. By using beer powder, they can limit the taste of beer to just 45 grams, compared to the transportation of 1kg of liquid beer. The reduced weight makes it more efficient and environmentally friendly.

    Moreover, the brewery is exploring other creative possibilities with the powdered beer. Fritsche shared their plans to create a "bath beer," allowing beer enthusiasts to enjoy a unique bathing experience. Neuzeller Klosterbrau boasts an impressive array of 42 different types of beers, including gluten-free and non-alcoholic options.

    As this unique invention unfolds, beer enthusiasts may soon have the option to enjoy their favorite beverage without the need for heavy transportation or the constraints of traditional brewing methods. Would you be willing to give powdered beer a try?

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
