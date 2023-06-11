Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Find quick relief for burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort

    Soothing the Burn: From home remedies to expert tips, learn how to find quick relief and promote healing after burning your tongue on hot food or drinks. Say goodbye to discomfort and restore your tongue's well-being.-- By Amrita Ghosh
     

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Tongue burns can be excruciatingly painful, often occurring when we consume hot food or beverages without realizing their potential to harm. While these burns are generally not dangerous, they can cause discomfort and inconvenience. To find quick relief, it is advised to consume soft, chilled foods, drink cold beverages, and consider over-the-counter NSAIDs to reduce inflammation. Most tongue burns heal within a week or two with proper care. However, severe burns may require immediate medical attention. By being mindful of hot temperatures and utilizing simple home remedies, you can alleviate the discomfort and aid in the healing process of a burned tongue.

    Cool it down with ice or ice cream: Sucking on ice chips or enjoying a scoop of ice cream can instantly soothe a burned tongue. Just be careful not to let the ice stick to your tongue.

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Drink cold liquids: Hydrating with cold water can bring immediate comfort after burning your tongue. Stay hydrated throughout the day with refreshing cold drinks.

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Rinse with salt water: Gargling with a saltwater solution can help prevent infections and alleviate discomfort. This simple remedy can promote healing and ease the pain.

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Consider sugar or honey: Both sugar and honey have antimicrobial properties that can aid in the treatment of a burned tongue. Applying a small amount to the affected area may provide relief and prevent infections.

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Opt for cold foods: Incorporating cold foods like yogurt, ice cream, and soft cake into your diet can help soothe a burning tongue. These chilled treats can alleviate discomfort and support the healing process.

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Remember, these natural remedies offer temporarily relief for minor tongue burns. If the pain is severe or the burn persists, it's advisable to seek medical assistance.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more (ATG)

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem RBA

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem

    Daily Horoscope for June 10 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 10, 2023: Good day for Aries; difficult day for Gemini, Libra

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Biparjoy update kerala rain yellow alert declares IMD anr

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala in next five days as 'Biparjoy' intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

    football WATCH: 'Rodri is on fire!' - How Man City players celebrated historic treble after lifting 1st UCL title osf

    WATCH: 'Rodri's on fire!' - How Man City stars celebrated historic treble after Champions League glory

    My wife was stripped half-naked Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu

    'My wife was stripped half-naked...' Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    WTC Final ind vs aus Was Shubman Gill out or not out Ponting shocks with 'correct decision' remark over cameron Green's catch snt

    WTC Final: Was Shubman Gill out or not out? Ponting shocks with 'correct decision' remark over Green's catch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon