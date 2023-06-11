Find quick relief for burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort

Soothing the Burn: From home remedies to expert tips, learn how to find quick relief and promote healing after burning your tongue on hot food or drinks. Say goodbye to discomfort and restore your tongue's well-being.-- By Amrita Ghosh

Tongue burns can be excruciatingly painful, often occurring when we consume hot food or beverages without realizing their potential to harm. While these burns are generally not dangerous, they can cause discomfort and inconvenience. To find quick relief, it is advised to consume soft, chilled foods, drink cold beverages, and consider over-the-counter NSAIDs to reduce inflammation. Most tongue burns heal within a week or two with proper care. However, severe burns may require immediate medical attention. By being mindful of hot temperatures and utilizing simple home remedies, you can alleviate the discomfort and aid in the healing process of a burned tongue.

Cool it down with ice or ice cream: Sucking on ice chips or enjoying a scoop of ice cream can instantly soothe a burned tongue. Just be careful not to let the ice stick to your tongue.

Drink cold liquids: Hydrating with cold water can bring immediate comfort after burning your tongue. Stay hydrated throughout the day with refreshing cold drinks.

Rinse with salt water: Gargling with a saltwater solution can help prevent infections and alleviate discomfort. This simple remedy can promote healing and ease the pain.

Consider sugar or honey: Both sugar and honey have antimicrobial properties that can aid in the treatment of a burned tongue. Applying a small amount to the affected area may provide relief and prevent infections.

Opt for cold foods: Incorporating cold foods like yogurt, ice cream, and soft cake into your diet can help soothe a burning tongue. These chilled treats can alleviate discomfort and support the healing process.

Remember, these natural remedies offer temporarily relief for minor tongue burns. If the pain is severe or the burn persists, it's advisable to seek medical assistance.