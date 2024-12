Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festival And Bank Holiday Calendar 2025: Check out the list of bank holidays in India for 2025, along with key festivals and observances across the country.

India is a country of diverse cultures and traditions, a wide variety of festivals and events are celebrated here, making its list of holidays rich and unique.

Bank holidays are important for those who are planning financial transactions or services, as many institutions remain closed.



To keep you updated on significant occasions throughout the new year 2025, here is a complete list of holidays, including regional, national, and bank observances.

Complete List Of Indian Festivals And Public Holidays

January 2025



January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – English New Year

January 6, 2025 (Monday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 10, 2025 (Friday) – Tailang Swami Jayanti

January 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 12, 2025 (Sunday) – National Youth Day

January 13, 2025 (Monday) – Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

January 13, 2025 (Monday) – Lohri

January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Makar Sankranti

January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Pongal

January 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Vivekananda Jayanti (Samvat)

January 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Republic Day

January 30, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Punyatithi

February 2025



February 2, 2025 (Sunday) – Vasant Panchmi

February 4, 2025 (Tuesday) – World Cancer Day

February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Valentine’s Day

February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Shivratri

March 2025



March 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Ramkrishna Jayanti

March 8, 2025 (Saturday) – International Woman’s Day

March 13, 2025 (Thursday) – Holika Dahan

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi

March 17, 2025 (Monday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Vernal Equinox (Astronomy Event)

March 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Parsi New Year

March 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Shaheed Diwas

March 28, 2025 (Friday) – Jamat Ul-Vida

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Ugadi

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Gudi Padwa

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Jhulelal Jayanti

March 31, 2025 (Monday) – Eid al-Fitr

March 31, 2025 (Monday) – Ramadan

April 2025



April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Bank’s Holiday

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

April 10, 2025 (Thursday) – Mahavir Swami Jayanti

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Solar New Year

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Baisakhi

April 18, 2025 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 20, 2025 (Sunday) – Easter

April 22, 2025 (Tuesday) – Earth Day

April 24, 2025 (Thursday) – Vallabhacharya Jayanti

May 2025



May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – International Workers’ Day

May 2, 2025 (Friday) – Shankaracharya Jayanti

May 2, 2025 (Friday) – Surdas Jayanti

May 4, 2025 (Sunday) – World Laughter Day [1st Sunday of May]

May 7, 2025 (Wednesday) – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 11, 2025 (Sunday) – Mother’s Day [2nd Sunday of May]

May 12, 2025 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

May 29, 2025 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 31, 2025 (Saturday) – World No Tobacco Day

June 2025



June 5, 2025 (Thursday) – World Environment Day

June 7, 2025 (Saturday) – Eid al-Adha

June 7, 2025 (Saturday) – Bakrid

June 11, 2025 (Wednesday) – Kabirdas Jayanti

June 15, 2025 (Sunday) – Father’s Day [3rd Sunday of June]

June 21, 2025 (Saturday) – Longest Day of Year

June 21, 2025 (Saturday) – International Yoga Day

June 27, 2025 (Friday) – Jagannath Rathyatra

June 27, 2025 (Friday) – Al-Hijra

June 27, 2025 (Friday) – Islamic New Year

July 2025



July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Day of Ashura

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Muharram

July 10, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Purnima

July 31, 2025 (Thursday) – Tulsidas Jayanti

August 2025



August 3, 2025 (Sunday) – Friendship Day [1st Sunday of August]

August 9, 2025 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 16, 2025 (Saturday) – Janmashtami

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025



September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Onam

September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Milad un-Nabi

September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Eid-e-Milad

September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Teachers’ Day

September 14, 2025 (Sunday) – Hindi Diwas

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Visvesvaraya Jayanti

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Engineer’s Day

September 22, 2025 (Monday) – Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

September 22, 2025 (Monday) – Autumnal Equinox [Astronomy Event]

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Durga Ashtami

October 2025



October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Navami

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Dussehra

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Madhvacharya Jayanti

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Valmiki Jayanti

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Meerabai Jayanti

October 10, 2025 (Friday) – Karwa Chauth

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Lakshmi Puja

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Narak Chaturdashi

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhaiya Dooj

October 27, 2025 (Monday) – Chhath Puja

November 2025



November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 14, 2025 (Friday) – Nehru Jayanti

November 14, 2025 (Friday) – Children’s Day

December 2025



December 1, 2025 (Monday) – World AIDS Day

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) -Christmas

December 27, 2025 (Saturday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Tailang Swami Jayanti.

Bank Holidays 2025 In India

January 2025

January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – New Year [Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana]

January 2, 2025 (Thursday) – New Year Holiday [Mizoram]

January 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Mannam Jayanthi [Kerala]

January 6, 2025 (Monday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti [Haryana and Punjab]

January 11, 2025 (Saturday) – Missionary Day [Mizoram]

January 11, 2025 (Saturday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti [Rajasthan]

January 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti [West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

January 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Gaan-Ngai [Manipur]

January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Makara Sankranthi [Gujarat, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, and Telangana]

January 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Pongal [Tamil Nadu]

January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Makara Sankranti [Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim]

January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Pongal [Telangana]

January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Magh Bihu [Assam]

January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Thiruvalluvar Day [Tamil Nadu]

January 16, 2025 (Thursday) – Kanuma Panduga [Andhra Pradesh]

January 16, 2025 (Thursday) – Uzhavar Thirunal [Tamil Nadu]

January 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – IMOINU IRATPA [Manipur]

January 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Gaan Ngai [Manipur]

January 23 2025 (Thursday) – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti [Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Sikkim, and Delhi]

January 25, 2025 (Saturday) – Mohm Hajarat Ali [Uttar Pradesh]

January 25, 2025 (Saturday) – State Day [Himachal Pradesh]

January 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Republic Day [Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

January 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Sonam Losar [Sikkim]

February 2025

February 3, 2025 (Monday) – Vasant Panchami [Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Tripura]

February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Ravidas Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Vasanta Panchami [West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Saraswati Puja [Tripura, and West Bengal]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Meghalaya, and Nagaland]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Shab-E-Barat [Chhattisgarh]

February 15, 2025 (Saturday) – Lui-Ngai-Ni [Manipur]

February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti [Maharashtra]

February 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Statehood Day [Arunachal Pradesh]

February 20, 2025 (Thursday) – State Day [Mizoram]

February 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maha Shivaratri [Karnataka, and Kerala]

February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Shivaratri [Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]

March 2025

March 1, 2025 (Sunday) – Chapchar Kut [Mizoram]

March 5, 2025 (Thursday) – Panchayati Raj Divas [Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim]

March 7, 2025 (Saturday) – Chapchar Kut [Mizoram]

March 8, 2025 (Saturday) – Mahashivratri [Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Bihar, Chattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, and Punjab]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Yaosang [Manipur]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Yaosang [2nd Day Manipur]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Mizoram, and Punjab]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Doljatra [West Bengal]

March 22, 2025 (Saturday) – Bihar Day [Bihar]

March 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom Day [Haryana]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dol Jatra [Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Delhi]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dhulandi [Rajasthan]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Holi [Assam, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand]

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Holi [Bihar, and Odisha]

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Yaosang [2nd Day Manipur]

March 27, 2025 (Thursday) – Holi [Bihar]

March 28, 2025 (Friday) – Jamat-Ul-Vida [Chhattisgarh]

March 29, 2025 (Saturday) – Good Friday [Goa, Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal]

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Ugadi [Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan]

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Gudi Padwa [Gujarat, and Maharashtra]

March 31, 2025 (Monday ) – Idul Fitr [Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tripura].

April 2025

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Odisha Day [Odisha]

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Sarhul [Jharkhand]

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Idul Fitr [Telangana]

April 5, 2025 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday [Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh]

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Ram Navami [Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]

April 10, 2025 (Thursday ) – Mahavir Jayanti [Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan]

April 11, 2025 (Friday) – Khutub-E-Ramzan [Karnataka]

April 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Bohag Bihu [Assam]

April 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Maha Vishuba Sankranti [Odisha and Punjab]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti [Pan India]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Bihu [Assam]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Tamil New Year [Tamil Nadu]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Bengali New Year [West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Vishu [Kerala]

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) Bohag Bihu [Arunachal Pradesh and Assam]

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Himachal Day [Himachal Pradesh]

April 18, 2025 (Friday) – Good Friday [Pan India]

April 20, 2025 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday [Pan India]

April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti [Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Rajasthan, and Sikkim]

April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti [Karnataka, and Kerala]

May 2025

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – May Day [Pan India]

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Din [Maharashtra]

May 8, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Rabindranath Jayanti [Tripura, West Bengal, and Assam]

May 9, 2025 (Friday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan]

May 12, 2025 (Monday) Buddha Purnima [Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, West Bengal]

May 16, 2025 (Friday) – Sikkim State Day [Sikkim]

May 26, 2025 (Monday) – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti [Tripura]

June 2025

June 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Bakrid / Eid al Adha [Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura]

June 11, 2025 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti [Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh]

June 14, 2025 (Saturday) – Pahili Raja [Odisha]

June 15, 2025 (Sunday) – YMA Day [Mizoram]

June 27, 2025 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra [Odisha]

June 30, 2025 (Monday) – Remna Ni [Mizoram]

July 2025

July 3, 2025 (Thursday) – Behdienkhlam [Meghalaya]

July 3, 2025 (Thursday) – Kharchi Puja [Tripura]

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – MHIP Day [Mizoram]

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Muharram [Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu]

July 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Bhanu Jayanti [Sikkim]

July 17, 2025 (Thursday) – U Tirot Sing Day [Meghalaya]

July 19, 2025 (Saturday) – Ker Puja Festival [Tripura]

July 24, 2025 (Thursday) – Karkidaka Vavu [Kerala]

July 27, 2025 (Sunday) – Hariyali Teej [Haryana]

July 31, 2025 (Thursday) – Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day [Haryana]

August 2025

August 8, 2025 (Friday) – Tendong Lho Rum Faat [Sikkim]

August 9, 2025 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan [Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab]

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Independence Day [Pan India]

August 16, 2025 (Saturday) – Janmashtami [Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tripura]

August 26, 2025 (Tuesday) – Hartalika Teej [Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand]

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi [Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, and Telangana]

August 28, 2025 (Thursday) – Nuakhai [Odisha]

September 2025

September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) – Teja Dashmi [Rajasthan]

September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Eid e Milad [Haryana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttarakhand]

September 6, 2025 (Tuesday) – Onam [Kerala]

September 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Indra Jatra [Sikkim]

September 21, 2025 (Sunday) – Mahalaya Amavasye [Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal]

September 22, 2025 (Monday) – Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti [Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan]

September 23, 2025 (Tuesday) – Heroes’ Martyrdom Day [Haryana]

September 29, 2025 (Monday) – Maha Saptami [Odisha, Punjab, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal]

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami [Assam, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, and Tripura]



October 2025

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Navami [Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal]

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi [Pan India]

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Vijaya Dashami [West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya]

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab]

October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Kati Bihu [Assam]

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali [Pan India]

October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj [Punjab, Gujarat, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]

October 31, 2025 (Friday) – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday [Gujarat]

November 2025

November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Kannada Rajyotsava [Karnataka]

November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Haryana Day [Haryana]

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti [Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh]

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Karthika Purnima [Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana]

November 7, 2025 (Friday) – Wangala Festival [Meghalaya]

November 8, 2025 (Saturday) – Kanakadasa Jayanti [Karnataka, and Kerala]

November 11, 2025 (Tuesday) – Lhabab Duchen [Sikkim]

November 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Seng Kut Snem [Meghalaya]

December 2025

December 1, 2025 (Monday) – Indigenous Faith Day [Arunachal Pradesh]

December 3, 2025 (Wednesday) – Feast of St. Francis Xavier [Goa]

December 18, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Ghasidas Jayanti [Chhattisgarh]

December 19, 2025 (Friday) – Goa Liberation Day [Goa]

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) Christmas [Pan India]

December 26, 2025 (Friday) – Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti [Punjab and Haryana]

December 30, 2025 (Wednesday) – Tamu Losar [Sikkim]



Disclaimer: *Note: This is a temporary list of bank holidays for New Year 2025. It will be updated once the Reserve Bank of India releases the official list.

