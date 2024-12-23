Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door

When it comes to storing eggs, most of us trust the built-in compartments in our refrigerator doors. But, Adam Oakley, a storage expert from Door to Store, reveals, this seemingly convenient habit might be doing more harm than good.

Experts reveal the correct way for storing your eggs & it's NOT in the fridge door shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 7:03 AM IST

“The fridge door experiences constant temperature fluctuations due to regular opening and closing,” Oakley explained. “This unstable environment creates conditions where bacteria can thrive and can weaken the egg's natural protective barrier, speeding up spoilage.”

The frequent swings in temperature in the fridge door not only risk contamination but also increase the likelihood of breakage. According to Oakley, the ideal place to store your eggs is in the deeper, middle section of the fridge, where temperatures remain consistently below 2°C.

This ensures your eggs stay fresh for longer, but what about the risk of absorbing unwanted smells from other foods? Oakley suggests using a dedicated tray or a container with a lid to safeguard their quality. “This extra step not only helps maintain quality but also keeps your fridge more organised,” he added.

For those who think leaving eggs at room temperature is a viable option, Oakley strongly advises against it. “Eggs stored at room temperature start losing quality within a few days, especially in warmer climates,” he warned. While eggs kept outside the fridge should be used within 1–3 weeks, refrigerated eggs can maintain their freshness for up to 3–5 weeks.

“While refrigeration significantly extends shelf life, it’s always best to consume eggs within a few weeks to ensure optimal taste and quality,” Oakley noted.

Also read: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Scientists FINALLY settle the debate. But there's a TWIST!

How to keep your eggs fresher for longer

In addition to proper placement in the fridge, Oakley shared a few insider tricks to keep your eggs fresher for longer

 

- Always store them in their original carton, as the porous eggshells can absorb odours from the fridge, and the carton provides a protective barrier.

- Avoid washing the eggs before storing them, as this removes their natural coating and makes them more susceptible to bacteria.

- Place the eggs with the pointed end down to help maintain the yolk’s central position and preserve freshness.

- Keep eggs away from strong-smelling foods, as even in a container, they can pick up unwanted odours over time.

