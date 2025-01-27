Early Signs of Depression: How to Recognize When It's More Than Just Feeling Down

Early depression detection is essential for treatment. Beyond a poor day, it might involve chronic unhappiness, pessimism, or emptiness. Loss of interest in previously loved activities, changes in eating or weight, sleep difficulties, weariness, trouble focusing, and suicidal thoughts are some indications.

Meghana Tatiparthy
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

In the fast-moving lifestyle, we often feel stuck and sad for no reason. These temporary changes in our mood are a very common thing that every human goes through. But it is definitely important to consider these feelings when they persist for too long, like weeks, months, or years. Depression is generally more than just a bad day. With the right care and process, we can easily get over depression. Let's have a look at the early signs of depression to consider for a better tomorrow.

Early signs of depression:

1. Persistent Sadness:

This might sound normal, but feeling sad for too long is the very first symptom of depression. Sadness is a part of our lives, but being sad for too long is not. During the phase of depression, we probably cannot find the reason why we are sad, but we don't see a reason to be happy.

2. Loss of Interest:

At some point, we often find ourselves not being interested in things that we used to enjoy earlier. This may include daily hobbies or passions. We often tend to leave the tasks unfinished due to the lack of interest. This also happens as an early sign of depression.

3. Weight Gain or Loss:

It is not a very common to have a sudden weight gain or sudden weight loss. But if you see this type of change in your life, you need to consider this as a sign of depression.

4. Appetite:

We often tend to have cravings, where we eat excessively. On the other side, we face loss of appetite and struggle to eat. This sudden change in appetite could be depression.

5. Sleep Cycle:

Everyone needs at least 8 hours of sleep every day to feel rested and prepare for the next day. Lack of sleep can be frustrating and challenging to carry on with our social and professional lives. Finding difficulty in sleep (insomnia) or excessively sleeping (hypersomnia) can be signs of depression in the majority of the cases.

6. Low Energy:

We tend to feel constantly tired for various reasons. Even after we sleep for 8 hours, we still wake up tired. This might be a symptom of depression. Feeling tired for too long might be depression.

7. Irritability or Frustration:

We get irritated for different reasons, but having this feeling all day is uncommon. We tend to lose our patience, which makes us feel irritated over everything and everyone. This is not considered as a sign of depression.

8. Difficulty in Decision Making:

There are times when we get confused in making any decisions. We tend to find it difficult to concentrate on things or actions that will make it difficult to make proper decisions.

9. Negative Self-Talk:

Everyone makes mistakes; it's human nature. But when you blame yourself for everything and carry the guilt for things you are not responsible for. This could be a sign of depression.

These are a few of the early signs of depression that we can observe in our daily life. Depression can be tough, and people are not much aware of it. But if you think you need help regarding this, and you think these symptoms are matching your lifestyle,. You can always take help from professionals, and mental health matters.

