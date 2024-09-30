Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja in Bengaluru: BARSHA to recreate Kolkata's Victoria Memorial THIS year; read details

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    This Durga Puja, BARSHA Bangalore is set to dazzle the city with a one-of-a-kind pandal that will recreate the grandeur of the Victoria Memorial – one of India’s most iconic monuments. Towering in scale and artistic finesse, this is the largest replica ever attempted in Bengaluru, a visual marvel bound to leave the audience in awe.

    Why the Victoria Memorial?
    The choice of the Victoria Memorial as the theme for this year's Durga Puja is a celebration of architectural beauty and a profound tribute to India’s complex and rich history. Built-in Kolkata to honour Queen Victoria, this majestic marble monument has evolved into a symbol of the cultural renaissance that followed the colonial era, blending Indian and British architectural styles. Just as the Victoria Memorial witnesses India’s transition into modernity, Durga Puja symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, making the two a perfect thematic match.

    "The Victoria Memorial isn’t just a structure; it’s a testament to India’s resilience, creativity, and cultural pride,” says a BARSHA spokesperson. “By recreating it on such a grand scale, we aim to not only highlight its historical significance but also celebrate the spirit of unity and artistic brilliance that defines Durga Puja."

    A Pandal Like No Other- An Artistic Brilliance
    This year’s pandal will be the largest and most elaborate BARSHA has ever built. Standing tall with intricate details that mimic the Victoria Memorial’s marble facade, the structure will be illuminated by gorgeous lighting displays, creating a stunning visual experience, especially at night. Visitors will feel as though they’ve been transported to the very heart of Kolkata, with the majestic monument glowing in all its glory.

    Crafted by some of India’s most skilled artisans sourced from Karnataka, West Bengal, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, the pandal will feature elaborate carvings, domes, and pillars, capturing the very essence of the monument’s grandeur. This unprecedented scale and precision make it a first-of-its-kind structure ever witnessed in Bengaluru’s Durga Puja celebrations.

    An Unforgettable Experience
    More than just a pandal, this recreation of the Victoria Memorial will serve as a cultural and educational landmark during the festival. Visitors will not only be treated to a visual feast but will also gain insight into the historical and artistic importance of the monument. With its colossal size, impeccable artistry, and mesmerizing lights, this year’s Durga Puja at BARSHA is bound to be a must-visit for everyone in Bengaluru, offering an unforgettable experience that honors both the past and the present.

    By choosing the Victoria Memorial as the central theme, BARSHA Bangalore reaffirms its commitment to combining cultural heritage, artistic expression, and community spirit, making this year’s celebration an ode to history, art, and India's ever-evolving spirit.

    1st Time Ever: BARSHA’s Maha Dhuunuchi Utsav:
    A Celebration of Togetherness on Nabami!

    This Nabami, BARSHA presents The Biggest Dhuunuchi Utsav, a festival of the people, with the people. Feel the rhythm, dance with your hearts, and be part of an evening where we celebrate not just tradition, but the joy of being together. Open to all, this grand event is our way of embracing the community. We’ll make memories and celebrate as one!

    Other Attractions at BARSHA Maha Puja 2024!
    A spectacular cultural programs with Silajit Mazumdar rocking the stage on Ashtami (11th Oct) and Arko Mukhaerjee serenading on Saptami (10th Oct). 

    IDOL: And the showstopper? It will be a grand 18 ft Durga Idol, draped in dazzling golden "Saaj," with a magnificent 5 ft crown—a true spectacle of devotion and artistry!

    Dates: 9th to 13th of Oct 2024
    Venue: BARSHA Bengali Association Ground, Opposite TCIS school, HSR extn, Silver County Rd. Haralur, Off Sarjapur Rd. Bengaluru.

