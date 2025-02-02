Don’t let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

With screens becoming an inseparable part of modern life, the hidden impact of blue light on our skin is a growing concern. While much attention is paid to its effects on eye strain and sleep disruption, prolonged exposure to blue light can also accelerate skin aging and contribute to hyperpigmentation.
 

Don't let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 6:37 PM IST

Protecting your skin doesn't require avoiding screens entirely; rather, it’s about adopting simple yet effective habits to keep your skin healthy

1. Choose skincare that defends against blue light

Your skincare routine can serve as a shield against digital damage. Incorporate products rich in antioxidants to help neutralize free radicals and fortify your skin’s natural defenses. Key ingredients to look for include:

- Vitamin C: Known for brightening skin and counteracting oxidative stress.
- Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Helps reinforce the skin barrier and fade dark spots.
- Green Tea Extract: Offers calming and anti-inflammatory benefits.
- Lutein and Carotenoids: Plant-based compounds that help filter out harmful blue light.

2. Sunscreen is a must—even indoors

It’s a common misconception that sunscreen is only necessary outdoors. Blue light emitted from screens can penetrate the skin, making daily sun protection essential. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30+) that includes the following:

- Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide: These ingredients form a physical barrier that protects against blue light.
- Iron Oxides: Known for providing additional defense against high-energy visible (HEV) light.

3. Modify your screen settings to reduce exposure

Small adjustments to your devices can significantly minimize blue light exposure. Consider the following:

- Night Mode or Blue Light Filters: Activate these features on your devices to reduce blue light emission.
- Anti-Blue Light Screen Protectors: Add these to your devices for extra protection.
- The 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break by looking at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

4. Hydration and skin barrier support

Well-hydrated skin is naturally more resilient against environmental stressors, including blue light. Focus on:

- Hyaluronic Acid: Helps lock in moisture and maintain a plump, youthful appearance.
- Ceramide-rich Moisturizers: Strengthen your skin’s natural defense barrier.
- Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water throughout the day supports overall skin health.

 5. Be mindful of screen time

While cutting out screens entirely isn’t realistic, reducing unnecessary exposure can make a noticeable difference. Whenever possible, take breaks from your devices—opt for a book, enjoy a walk, or engage in outdoor activities to give both your skin and mind a well-deserved rest.

Just as we’ve learned to protect our eyes from excessive screen exposure, our skin deserves the same level of attention. A combination of proper skincare, mindful screen habits, and adequate hydration can go a long way in preserving your skin’s health in today’s increasingly digital world. So, the next time you check your phone or laptop, remember—prevention is always easier than reversing damage later.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle? NTI

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle?

football Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Cardiovascular Health: 7 ways long working hours impact your heart RBA

Cardiovascular Health: 7 ways long working hours impact your heart

Recent Stories

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma becomes second fastest Indian batter to score century in T20Is (WATCH)

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms dmn

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1 HRD

Davis Cup 2025: India dominates Togo 4-0 to secure their berth in World Group 1

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint dmn

Arvind Kejriwal shares video of AAP van being attacked, police requests formal complaint (WATCH)

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Can Kylian Mbappe emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon