    Discover enchanting treehouses of south India: Unique bond with nature's mystique

    Begin a voyage to discover 13 captivating arboreal dwellings in Southern India, ensconced amidst verdant wilderness and providing a close bond with the natural world. Starting from the Vythiri Resort in Wayanad to the Rainforest Tree House close to Athirapally Falls, embrace the enchantment of these lofty sanctuaries.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Immerse yourself in the calm and captivating world of treetop abodes in South India, where the rustling leaves and pleasant bird melodies become your companions. Nestled amidst the abundant wilderness of the Western Ghats, these elevated sanctuaries offer an unmatched connection with nature's allure. Let's embark on a journey to explore 13 of the most fascinating treetop dwellings in South India, each providing a distinct escape from the ordinary. 

    Discover the Compilation of Best Treetop Residences:

    1. Vythiri Resort - An Enchanting Getaway: Situated in Wayanad, this resort boasts luxurious treehouse accommodations amidst a rainforest. Cross a wooden hanging bridge to enter a world that feels surreal.

    2. Vanya Tree House - Blend In The Wilderness: Adjacent to Periyar Forest, Vanya Treehouse is settled amidst the mist-laden Western Ghats, offering a delightful experience for nature enthusiasts. 

    3. Tranquil Resort - A Calm Retreat: Tucked away in Wayanad's lush rainforest, Tranquil Resort features two treehouses and seven rooms, guaranteeing an intimate connection with nature.

    4. Nature Zone - The Relaxation Hub: Disconnect from city life at The Nature Zone Jungle Resort in Munnar, where cleverly adorned treehouses offer a unique stay amidst evergreen mountains. 

    5. Rangerwood Machan Jungle Tree House - A Perfect Match: Constructed alongside 30-feet high trees, these treehouses near Periyar Tiger Reserve provide complete seclusion and beautiful woodcraft aesthetics.

    6. Rainforest Tree House - Next to a Thundering Waterfall: Enjoy awe-inspiring sights of Athirapally Falls at Rainforest Treehouse in the Sholayar rainforest, where you can hear the waterfall's rumble from your room

    7. Dream Catcher Resort - Your Ideal Stay: Situated amidst tea, cardamom, and orange plantations, Dream Catcher Resort allows you to connect with nature while indulging in Ayurvedic therapies

    8. Porcupine Castle - An Amazing Stay: Covering over 300 acres, Porcupine Castle is devoted to ecotourism and offers a sanctuary surrounded by coffee plantations and rolling hills

    9. Carmelia Haven - A Sanctuary For Nature-Lovers: Carmelia Haven's aromatic treehouses are adorned with local culture and modern conveniences, creating a flourishing ecosystem experience

    10. Safari Land Resorts - A Soulful Jungle Getaway: Located near Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary, Safari Land Resorts offers five treehouse categories, each with distinct features and jungle views

    11. Jungle Jive Tree House - Somewhere In The Wild: Nestled in a 15-acre plantation, Jungle Jive Tree House is perfect for adventurous souls seeking tranquility amidst lush greenery

    12. Kaivalyam Retreat Treehouse - Surrounded By Verdure: Experience a holistic retreat in bamboo and coir treehouses at Kaivalyam Retreat, situated 12 kilometers from Munnar

    13. Ela Ecoland Nature Retreat - Rise With A View: Wake up to breathtaking views amidst cardamom, tea, and coffee plantations at Ela Ecoland Nature Retreat, located 14 kilometers from Munnar.

