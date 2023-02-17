Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 17, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Virgo; be careful Capricorn

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 17, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     your hard work and effort will accomplish an important task. The advice and support of a trusted person will increase your self-confidence and self-esteem. Getting any
    good news will also create a happy atmosphere in the house. Consider the advice of others seriously. Avoid wrongful spending. A few expenses may suddenly appear in it. Limits have
    to be taken care of to achieve success. Do not take interest in any kind of inappropriate work.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     the works which were facing obstacles for the past few days will be solved very naturally and easily today. There will be entertainment programs with close relatives.
    Interest in religious activities will also increase. Time is on your side. Respect it. Also keep in mind that before doing any work it is necessary to think about its good and bad level. Solve
    children's problems calmly. Being angry with them can create a sense of inferiority within them.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     meeting with a person of religious activity will bring positivity in your mindset. Due to your balanced routine, most of the work will be completed on time. Students are
    likely to get success in interview or any career related exam. Keep your important papers safe. Don't spend your time hanging out with friends. Any negative activity of children can hurt your self-esteem. Daily income will increase. Today the planetary position is in your favour.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today most of the work will be completed as per your wish. Taking lessons from the problems that have been going on for some time now, you will change your work plan. This change will prove worthwhile. The ongoing dispute with any close relatives will also be resolved. Do not make any decision in haste. There may be some kind of false accusation. You will worry about few tasks not being completed on time. Instead of getting into other people's talk, you should keep your decision as paramount.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     joining and supporting a religious organization will give you spiritual happiness. Respect will increase in the society as well. The youth will be successful in achieving the right results according to their hard work. The student should not neglect his studies. Don't splurge on appearances. There may be a situation like discord with a close relative. A little caution can save relationships from going bad. New influential contacts will be made. At this time there is a need for more and more publicity regarding trade.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     make a complete outline of your tasks first to complete them properly. You will surely get success. By believing in yourself, you will be able to improve the situation through your ability. Advice from outsiders or friends can prove harmful for you. It would be better not to trust their words and keep your decisions paramount. It is important to control your anger and speech. Work with concentration on the new tasks that you have planned at this time.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     today you try to spend more time in house related tasks and shopping. Any disputed matter at home can also be resolved with the help of elders. Spending some time
    in a religious and spiritual place will bring peace of mind. Children will be worried about not getting the desired result in any project. Their support is necessary to maintain the morale
    of children at this time. Complete your personal tasks without wasting time in wrong movement.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     today a close relative may get an opportunity to attend a religious ceremony there. After a long time, it can be fun to interact more with people. Do not rush into any
    decision and take it carefully. Avoid risk taking activities and don't be careful in risky activities. Sometimes overconfidence can also get you into trouble. The youth should not be interested in illegal activities to achieve quick success. Today any new order or deal can be finalized.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     there will be some plan to improve the house arrangement. Despite the work load, you will also find time for your interests. Spend proper time with children too. Do not
    get involved in any kind of argument with neighbours at this time. It can make matters worse. The mind will be saddened by receiving any sad news from a close relative. At this time focus only on the current conditions in the field of work. Buy gifts for family and spend time with them.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     a valuable gift will be received as a blessing with an elder person in the house. Following their experiences will also enhance your personality. You will be especially
    interested in new works. Students will be fully focused on their studies. Do not take any debt related to land-property at this time. Some problems may arise. There is a situation of having a dispute with someone for no reason. Control your anger. Avoid over showy activity in work area.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     your hard work will be successful in completing any various works. You will be successful if you believe in karma in anticipation of fate. New ways of profit can also be
    found. Also focus on strengthening political contacts. Solve any dispute related to the house by sitting with each other. The situation will soon become favourable. People of negative
    activity may spread rumours about you. Along with work, it is necessary to spend time in looking after and supporting the family.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today spend time doing some interesting activities that are different from the daily routine. You will also contribute to special activities with any social service or religious
    organization. Socializing with influential people will also boost your confidence and morale. Try to complete your important work early in the day. Afternoon planetary positions may
    pose some obstacles. There will be preoccupation with the health of any member of the family.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
