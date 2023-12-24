Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Daily Horoscope for December 24, 2023: Good day for Leo, Sagittarius; be cautious Aries

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 1:05 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. Support and support of friends will increase your courage and strength. You will also be able to overcome any of your weaknesses. You can also get your work done through conversation. Expenses will increase along with income. The time is favourable for completing any desired work. Hard work will be more in business activities. Proper harmony will be maintained in home or business. 

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says the current planetary position will be very good. Make good use of time. You may also get guidance from an elder member of the family which will be beneficial for you. Success can slip away in too much discussion. So there is no need to worry. Business activities will continue as usual. Getting any good news will keep the family atmosphere happy. Pain in knees and joints may increase.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says keep your full focus on investment related activities, time is favourable. Surely you can get success. Any problem related to students' studies or career can also be solved. Keep budget in mind while shopping for household amenities. The youth may be under some stress regarding their career. Don't let professional stress overshadow family happiness. There may be ups and downs related to health.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says beneficial public relations will be established. You can engage in many activities. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, the time is favourable. Meeting with eminent people will be beneficial. Maintain regular routine. Due to laziness and carelessness, many works can be stopped and some mistakes can also be made. There will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the home and family. 

    Leo:
    Ganesha says time is favourable for you. In the afternoon, conditions will turn in your favour. Your work will be done properly. There can also be a plan related to investing. Sometimes you can harm yourself by talking about other people, have faith in yourself. In case of any kind of dilemma, it is advisable to consult an experienced person. The recent ups and downs in business will stop. There is a need to improve the quality of your work. 

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says you can get some useful information today. With the removal of any disputes related to the family, there will be an atmosphere of ease and peace in the house. Even the stuck tasks will be completed easily. Youth may get some good news regarding their career. Due to family busyness, you will not be able to pay much attention at work. Health can be excellent.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says make an outline before doing any work. The surrounding environment can be pleasant. You will also be interested in social and political activities. You will be able to complete any particular task properly. Do not get into a dispute with anyone without meaning. In the beginning there may be trouble in decisions taken regarding business. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding some family problem. 

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says you can be busy in social activities. You will feel mentally and emotionally empowered. An important work can also become stuck. If any court case is going on, then its decision may come in your favour. Only a few people close to you can cause disruption in your work. Maintain strong public relations. Family peace and happiness will be maintained. There may be a state of lethargy and fatigue in the body.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says accept the changes coming in life. Doing so will be a lucky time for you. Any pending government work related to property can be completed today. The time is favourable to implement plans related to changes in the home. Pay due attention to the advice and guidance of experienced persons. Your presence in the field of work is very important at this time. Headache and migraine problem can be bothersome.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says today you will get some important information so that you can get more comfort and happiness. Any family matter can also be resolved. The mind will be happy to get any satisfactory result from the children's side. At this time, the effort may increase and the benefit may decrease, there is no cure for stress. Health can be excellent.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says you will be able to find a solution to any problem related to business through your positive and balanced thinking. Your interest in creative and religious activities may also increase. Accepting a challenge can lead to advancement for you. There may be some big expenses suddenly. Due to which you may have to cut down on your personal needs. Health will be good.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says doing any work with planning and having positive thoughts will give you new direction and energy. The mind can be happy with the sudden accomplishment of an impossible task. The stuck rupees can be recovered in pieces. It is important to take care of your budget while spending on entertainment and fun. Do not invest money in stock market and stock market at this time. You will get a lot of support from your spouse and family members during your difficult times.

