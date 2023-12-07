Craving halwa? Easy, quick recipe to make Gajar Ka Halwa at home

Indulge in the cozy charm of winter with our easy Gajar Ka Halwa recipe. Grated carrots, milk, and a touch of love combine to create a delightful dessert. Discover the warmth of homemade goodness in every spoonful.

As winter blankets the surroundings in a chilly embrace, there's nothing quite as comforting as the rich, aromatic aroma of Gajar Ka Halwa wafting through the kitchen. This classic Indian dessert, made from grated carrots, milk, and sugar, is not only a winter staple but also a timeless indulgence. Let's dive into an easy-to-follow recipe that will have you savoring the warmth and sweetness of homemade Gajar Ka Halwa in no time.

Ingredients:

4 cups grated carrots

2 cups full-fat milk

1 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/2 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, and pistachios)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

2 tablespoons khoya (optional)

Instructions:

Grate the Carrots: Start by peeling and finely grating the carrots. Using a food processor can speed up the process, ensuring uniformly grated carrots. Sautéing Carrots: In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add the grated carrots and sauté on medium heat until they soften and the raw smell diminishes. This typically takes about 8-10 minutes. Introduce Milk: Pour in the milk and stir well. Allow the carrots to cook in the milk over medium-low heat until the milk is absorbed, and the carrots are thoroughly cooked. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Sweetening the Pot: Once the carrots are cooked and the milk has reduced, add sugar to the mixture. Stir continuously to ensure the sugar dissolves evenly. Enrich with Ghee: Add the remaining ghee and continue to cook. The halwa will start to leave the sides of the pan and take on a glossy appearance. Nutty Affair: Introduce the chopped nuts, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix well and cook for an additional 5-7 minutes. Optional: Khoya Magic: For an extra layer of richness, crumble khoya and add it to the mixture. Stir until the khoya blends seamlessly. Final Touch: Continue cooking until the halwa achieves a thick, pudding-like consistency. You'll notice the ghee starting to separate, signaling that it's ready. Serve Warm: Garnish with more chopped nuts and serve the Gajar Ka Halwa warm. Whether enjoyed on its own or accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this winter delight is bound to warm your heart.

With just a handful of ingredients and straightforward steps, crafting a batch of Gajar Ka Halwa is not only easy but immensely rewarding. Share the joy of this winter delicacy with family and friends, and revel in the delightful sweetness and warmth it brings to your home.