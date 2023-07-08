Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coorg to Gokarna: 7 romantic Honeymoon destinations in coastal Karnataka

    From the misty hills of Coorg to the serene beaches of Gokarna, discover 7 romantic honeymoon destinations in coastal Karnataka, offering love, adventure, and cherished moments for newlyweds

    Coorg to Gokarna: 7 romantic Honeymoon destinations in coastal Karnataka
    Karnataka, located in the southern part of India, is a mesmerizing state blessed with diverse landscapes, historical treasures, and cultural heritage. From misty mountains to pristine beaches and ancient ruins to vibrant cities, Karnataka offers an array of honeymoon destinations that promise romance and adventure. Whether you seek solitude amidst nature or wish to immerse yourself in the rich heritage, this captivating state has it all. Let us explore seven breathtaking honeymoon places in Karnataka that are sure to create unforgettable memories for newlyweds.

    Coorg (Kodagu)

    Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg is a picturesque hill station known for its lush greenery, misty valleys, and coffee plantations. This serene retreat offers delightful experiences such as romantic walks amidst spice and coffee plantations, exploring the mesmerizing Abbey Falls, and visiting the ancient Omkareshwara Temple.

    Mysore (Mysuru)

    Home to majestic palaces, ornate temples, and vibrant markets, Mysore exudes a regal charm. Newlyweds can embark on a romantic journey by visiting the opulent Mysore Palace, witnessing the grandeur of the Brindavan Gardens, and taking a leisurely stroll at the iconic Chamundi Hills.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Gokarna

    If you and your partner are beach lovers, Gokarna is the perfect destination for you. With its pristine beaches, tranquil ambiance, and rustic charm, Gokarna offers a unique honeymoon experience. Enjoy a serene beach walk, witness the mesmerizing sunset at Om Beach, and explore the serene Mahabaleshwar Temple.

    Hampi

    Step back in time with a visit to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The ancient ruins of Hampi narrate the tales of a glorious past and offer a romantic setting for couples. Marvel at the magnificent Vijaya Vittala Temple, explore the fascinating Hampi Bazaar and take a romantic coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River.

    Jog Falls: If you are seeking a romantic escapade amidst nature's wonders, Jog Falls is an ideal choice. Cascading from a height of 830 feet, Jog Falls is one of India's highest waterfalls. The breathtaking views, misty atmosphere, and lush green surroundings create a perfect backdrop for honeymooners.

    Nandi Hills

    Situated near Bangalore, Nandi Hills is a serene hill station that offers a peaceful respite from bustling city life. Honeymooners can enjoy a spectacular sunrise or sunset view from the Nandi Hills viewpoint, explore the ancient Nandi Temple, and indulge in adventurous activities like paragliding.

    Chikmagalur

    Known as the "Coffee Land of Karnataka," Chikmagalur is a tranquil hill station that captivates with its coffee plantations, misty mountains, and pleasant climate. Honeymooners can embark on nature walks, enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee, and visit the beautiful Mullayanagiri Peak for panoramic views.


    Karnataka, with its enchanting landscapes, rich culture, and historical treasures, offers an abundance of honeymoon destinations. Coorg, Mysore, Gokarna, Hampi, Jog Falls, Nandi Hills, and Chikmagalur are just a few examples of breathtaking places that couples can explore and create unforgettable memories together. Whether you prefer misty mountains, serene beaches, or ancient ruins, Karnataka has something to offer every honeymooner. Plan your romantic getaway to Karnataka and embark on a journey filled with love, adventure, and cherished moments.

