Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversial! Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH

    The article explores the recent trend of unconventional fruity samosas and the mixed reactions they have generated among food enthusiasts in India.

    Controversial Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Samosas have long held a cherished place in Indian households, gracing our tables during lively get-togethers, festive celebrations, and even unexpected guest visits. However, in recent times, this humble snack has become a canvas for culinary experimentation, with innovations like bhindi samosas, macaroni samosas, biryani samosas, and even audacious chocolate samosas taking center stage. But the latest addition to this ever-evolving world of samosa fusion might raise a few eyebrows: the strawberry and blueberry samosa. These unconventional fruity samosas have taken social media by storm, generating both excitement and skepticism among food enthusiasts.

    In an Instagram video shared by a food blogger, viewers are treated to a close-up of these unique samosas. First up is the strawberry samosa, a pink creation with a frozen, substantial outer layer. When split open, it reveals sliced strawberries and a luscious strawberry sauce. Next, the spotlight shifts to the blueberry samosa, a blue-colored samosa filled with a rich blueberry sauce. According to the video's caption, these extraordinary samosas are available for Rs 60 each at a restaurant in East Delhi.

    Let's take a closer look at the video below:

    The video has garnered an impressive 3.5 million views, but die-hard samosa enthusiasts are making their voices heard in the comment section. One user lamented, "Culture and food getting destroyed together."

    Another pleaded, "Bhai bas aur trauma na de. [Please don't traumatize us further]." Someone questioned, "Lekin kyu? Kya majburi thi? [But why? What was the compulsion?]"

    Another person humorously remarked, "Zeher zyada badhiya hai! [Poison is better than this]."

    An Instagrammer mourned the traditional aloo samosa, saying, "RIP aloo samosa."

    Lastly, a user wistfully commented, "Abhi zinda rehne ka koi reason nahi raha [There is no reason to live now]."

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Tourism Day 2023: How technology and AI is shaping the future of travel snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: How technology and AI is shaping the future of travel

    World Tourism Day 2023: Solo traveler's toolkit - A look at 10 safety and adventure hacks snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: Solo traveler's toolkit - A look at 10 safety and adventure hacks

    World Tourism Day 2023: 12 ultimate road trip hacks for an unforgettable journey snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 12 ultimate road trip hacks for an unforgettable journey

    Happy World Pharmacists Day 2023 Wishes: Know significance, history, theme and more RBA

    Happy World Pharmacists Day 2023 Wishes: Know significance, history, theme and more

    WORLD TOURISM DAY: 7 BEST LAKES TO VISIT IN INDIA ADC

    WORLD TOURISM DAY: 7 BEST LAKES TO VISIT IN INDIA

    Recent Stories

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet WATCH AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory RBA EAI

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale date ANNOUNCED Check out expected offers deals more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected offers, deals & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon