    Content creator Bipasha Banikya's startling makeup looks to rule over social media platforms

    Bipasha Banikya is a very popular name among beauty and makeup enthusiasts. She has been an inspiration for many burgeoning artists too.

    Content creator Bipasha Banikya's startling makeup looks to rule over social media platforms
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 9:46 PM IST
    The advent of social media has altered several lawns. From the realm of fashion to entertainment, everything has been taken to a level higher with the muscles of these areas. One such cropping-up picture is of the beauty world.

    The last two years were for the several popping out minds of numerous beauty artists. Bipasha Banikya is a very popular name among beauty and makeup enthusiasts. She has been an inspiration for many burgeoning artists too.

    The makeup artist who is also a fashion and lifestyle influencer has made compelling impressions on the masses. Bipasha, through her Instagram reels, showcases her breathtaking makeup looks.

    Her Navratri special look took over the hearts of several. Who can bypass her subtle makeup for beginners? She showed us all how to look effortlessly beautiful and elegant. Her traditional lookbook also consists of the Rakhi look.

    She stunned everyone with her shiny and shimmery diamond-like look. While her modest party makeup certainly illustrated how flawless her makeup skills are.

    She also shared a few makeup hacks episodes which were truly promising and beneficial. Bipasha also vigorously shares her efficacious reviews on several beauty products providing a guide to her follower and several others.

    Bipasha creates stunning looks apropos for different festivals. From simple makeup to hefty and fancy looks, the influencers nail it all. She is motivation not only for newbies but also for veterans.

    Along with her impressive makeup mastery, it is also Bipasha's remarkable fashion sense that makes her appear more chic and classy. Through her Instagram, Bipasha is now a mentor and an inspiration for countless. Checkout bipasha_banikya18 for more details.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 9:46 PM IST
