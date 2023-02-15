Breast Cancer Diet: Know what food is essential for your body to cope with effects of cancer and its treatment

We spoke to Dr. Poonam Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncology at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bangalore, who gave is some diet tips for women suffering from Breast Cancer

The treatment period following a breast cancer diagnosis is a stressful experience for the patient and family. With that, it is a time to adopt new habits and a course of changes along the way while focusing on recovery. One significant step to reduce the risk of breast cancer is to eat healthily. Oncologists recommend a diet plan, high in fiber, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, for women suffering from breast cancer.

Nutrition plays an essential role in helping the body cope with the effects of cancer and its treatment. A balanced diet can reduce side effects (fatigue) and reduce recurrence risk by taking timely treatment. It helps maintain a healthy weight, improves the immune system, and benefits overall health.

Also Read: Cervical Cancer: Steps women can take to reduce risk of cervical cancer

Dietary Factors for People with Breast Cancer:

After they learn that they have breast cancer, most women completely avoid eating a lot of foods, like sugar, milk, and other dairy products. They think that the cancer cells will regenerate and make their condition worse. That doesn’t have enough evidence to claim and thus can be concluded as a myth. A balanced diet with some sugar, milk, and dairy products will not harm their health in any way.

Eating Well Leads to a Faster Recovery from Breast Cancer.

There are also episodes where many women complain of losing their taste buds. Also, they stop liking the food they used to like earlier as everything starts tasting bitter. Even water tastes bitter! If you also face a similar situation, you can change the taste by adding two drops of lime juice, ginger, cloves, and cardamom to food or water.

There are good drugs to reduce nausea, and their doctor can prescribe them if necessary. Most important, they shouldn’t refrain from eating because of the side effects (nausea or fatigue) and change of pace during the treatment period. If they do, they start losing weight and become intolerant to chemotherapy. Thus, they must eat well during therapy to tolerate and complete the treatment on time, go ahead with the recovery process and get back to their normal life soon.

Also Read: Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility?

Stay Hydrated. Drink Plenty of Water!

Drink enough water to stay hydrated because cancer treatment can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and decreased appetite, leading to dehydration. It may also cause other health issues, such as constipation and worsen your health. Limit alcohol and caffeine intake as they dehydrate the body.

Avoid Developing Any Infections!

During treatment, the risk of developing infections is higher. The majority of avoidable infections are spread through water and food. Thus, ensure to have boiled water and cooked food. However, foods rich in antioxidants, such as raw fruits and vegetables (cucumber, radish, carrots) could be eaten if washed thoroughly and peeled before eating. Other vegetables and meat should be thoroughly prepared and served warm.

Vegetarian food is easy to digest; hence have it more. Eggs and fish are good protein supplements, especially if the yellow part (yolk) is rich in nutrients. Consider limiting red meat (beef, pork, and lamb), and less processed meat (bacon, sausage, luncheon meats, and hot dogs).

Exercising regularly and getting adequate sleep are essential for helping your body heal and boost your immune system. Thus, keep your body healthy and provide essential nutrients that may help with your breast cancer treatment.