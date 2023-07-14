Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boost your health this Monsoon: Refreshing drinks to strengthen your Immune System

    These immune-boosting drinks are perfect for the monsoon season. From herbal teas to turmeric lattes, these beverages provide essential nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Stay protected from illnesses with these refreshing drink options.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    During the monsoon season, it is important to strengthen your immune system to protect yourself from common illnesses like cold, flu, and other infections. One effective way to achieve this is by incorporating immune-boosting drinks into your daily routine. These drinks can provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients that support a healthy immune system. However, it is important to note that while these drinks can provide a nutritional boost, they should not replace a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to consult a healthcare professional if you have any specific health concerns or dietary restrictions.

    Here are six immune-boosting drinks that are perfect for the monsoon season:

    1. Herbal Tea:

    Herbal teas like ginger tea, tulsi (holy basil) tea, and chamomile tea are excellent choices for boosting immunity. Ginger tea aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and helps fight respiratory infections. Tulsi tea has antimicrobial properties and supports respiratory health. Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects and can relieve stress, which indirectly supports a healthy immune system.

    2. Turmeric Latte:

    Turmeric is a powerful spice with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A turmeric latte is made by combining turmeric, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and a touch of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation, making it an ideal drink for the monsoon.

    3. Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice:

    Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in supporting immune function. Amla juice can be consumed in the morning to kickstart your day and strengthen your immune system. You can extract the juice from fresh amla or use commercially available amla juice. It is also a great source of antioxidants and can help detoxify the body.

    4. Lemon and Honey Water:

    A simple yet effective immune-boosting drink is lemon and honey water. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass of warm water and add a teaspoon of honey. Lemon provides vitamin C, while honey has antibacterial properties. This drink helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and boosts the immune system.

    5. Green Smoothie:

    A green smoothie packed with leafy greens, fruits, and other immune-boosting ingredients is an excellent way to fortify your immune system. Use ingredients like spinach, kale, cucumber, kiwi, and a splash of citrus juice. Leafy greens provide vitamins A, C, and K, while fruits add essential antioxidants and fiber. You can also add a tablespoon of chia seeds or flaxseeds for an extra nutritional boost.

    6. Coconut Water:

    Coconut water is not only a refreshing beverage but also a natural source of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals. It helps replenish lost fluids during the monsoon and supports hydration. Additionally, it contains cytokines, which have immune-boosting properties. Drinking coconut water regularly can help strengthen your immune system and keep you healthy.

