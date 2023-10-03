Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 6 ways to protect your vision

    Learn about the impact of blue light on your eyes and discover 6 effective ways to protect your vision in the digital age. Safeguard your eye health today! 

    Blue light and your eyes: Understanding the impact and 7 ways to protect your vision SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Blue light is one of the high energy short wavelength light in the visible light spectrum. Natural objects like sun and artificial objects like phone screens both emit this light. Prolonged exposure to blue light is said to cause harm to eyes. While blue light from digital screens can cause dry eyes, eye fatigue, blurred vision, sleep disturbance etc., in the long run it can even cause retinal damage.

    In this digital age we cannot absolutely avoid blue light, but we can take steps to mitigate its effects and protect our eyes. Here are 6 ways to protect yourself from negative effects of blue light:

    1. Blue Light Filters: Most digital devices these days comes with blue light filter settings, that lets you reduce the amount of blue light emitted. Turn on these settings to protect yiur eyes.

    2. Blue Cut Glasses: Consider wearing glasses that are designed to block blue light to a certain amount.

    3. Take Regular Breaks: Avoid sitting in front of phone/laptop/computer screens for too long. During work hours take regular breaks to provide rest to your eyes.

    4. Screen Brightness: As blue light from screens can disrupt sleep- wake quality, consider avoiding screens before bedtime or reduce the brightness.

    5. Warm Lights: Use softer and warmer lights in your home rather than harsh LED lighting. Warm light creates more comfortable environment for your eyes.

    6. Use Screen Protectors: There are screen protectors available in the market that can be attached to phone or laptop screens. They help in reducing the intensity of blue light.

    Thus, in an era where screens are an integral part of daily life, safeguarding your eyes from the potential harm of blue light is essential. By adopting these protective measures, you can reduce eye strain, improve sleep quality, and ensure your long-term eye health. Embrace these practices to enjoy the benefits of modern technology without compromising your vision.

    ALSO READ: Here's how you can manage your stress and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here how you can manage your stress and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay RBA

    Here's how you can manage your stress and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay

    Daily Horoscope for October 3 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning ATG EAI

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning

    What was Gandhi's vision for Swachh Bharat and practical tips to save environment

    What was Gandhi’s vision for Swachh Bharat and practical tips to save environment

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to launch on October 4; Here's everything we know so far

    Need to update my avatar Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face See post avv

    'Need to update my avatar': Mark Zuckerberg shares selfie with bruises on his face; See post

    Viral video Jaipur man dressed in Money Heist costume showers money in air avv

    Viral video: Jaipur man dressed in 'Money Heist' costume showers money in air

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws snt

    Asian Games 2023: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold as rival Arshad Nadeem withdraws

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon