    Beyond hormones: Ayurvedic perspectives on balancing women's reproductive health

    Ayurveda expert and Co-Founder of Gynoveda, Rachana Gupta discussed the role ayurveda  plays in women's reproductive health and more.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Ayurveda is termed to be the ancient Indian system of medicine that focuses on holistic wellness and balance. When it comes to women's reproductive health, Ayurveda emphasizes several principles and practices to promote overall well-being. To throw light on the same, Asianet Newsable got in touch with Rachana Gupta, Co-Founder, Gynoveda where she discussed the role Ayurveda can play in overall women's reproductive health. 

    Ayurveda's philosophy towards women's reproductive health

    Gupta said, "Ayurveda, the ancient system of holistic healing, has played a profound role in our journey, especially in addressing PCOS and infertility. Here's why Ayurveda holds a special place in our hearts:

    Ayurveda, with its time-tested principles and natural remedies, offers a unique approach to healing. It places a strong emphasis on restoring balance and harmony in the body. We chose Ayurveda because it recognizes that health issues like PCOS and infertility are not isolated problems but are often a result of imbalances in the body. Ayurveda, with its personalized treatments and focus on the root causes, provides a comprehensive solution to these complex issues.

    The role of doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha) in women's reproductive health 

    According to Gupta, ayurveda posits that a woman's reproductive health is intricately linked to the balance of the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. When in equilibrium, they promote optimal reproductive function. Imbalances, however, can lead to specific issues. Excessive Vata may cause irregular menstrual cycles and anxiety. Aggravated Pitta can manifest as inflammation, heat, and hormonal imbalances, impacting fertility.

    Imbalances in Kapha may contribute to excess mucus and sluggishness in the reproductive system. Ayurvedic practitioners assess these doshic imbalances individually to tailor holistic interventions for restoring equilibrium and promoting women's reproductive well-being.

    The concept of holistic health applied specifically to women's reproductive health

    "Ayurveda applies holistic health to women's reproductive well-being by considering physical, mental, and emotional aspects. It addresses lifestyle, nutrition, and stress management to achieve balance, ensuring comprehensive care for the body, mind, and spirit in promoting and maintaining reproductive health," said Gupta. 

    She went on to say that reproductive Health, as per Ayurveda, is determined by the following 4 factors:

    1. Diet - Timely, nutritious, fresh.
    2. Lifestyle - Sufficient physical activity.
    3. Emotional - Less stress and being in a state of happiness.
    4. General physical health - Healthy periods, flow, and ovulation tracking.

    Ayurvedic remedies or practices to maintain reproductive health

    As per Gupta, Ayurvedic remedies for women's reproductive health amidst modern stress include Shatavari supplementation, a balanced dosha-specific diet, stress-alleviating practices like yoga and meditation, and prioritizing self-care. Shatavari, known for hormonal balance, supports reproductive organs. Tailoring diets to individual doshas optimizes nutrition. 

    Stress reduction enhances overall well-being, crucial for reproductive health. Regular yoga and meditation promote mental and emotional balance. Amidst today's demanding lifestyles, these Ayurvedic practices holistically address both the physiological and psychological aspects, fostering reproductive health and resilience in women.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
