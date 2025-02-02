Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle?

Basant Panchami 2025: Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Her vehicle is the swan. Every year, Goddess Saraswati is specially worshipped on Basant Panchami. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2nd and 3rd.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Why is the Swan Saraswati's Vehicle?: This year, due to the difference in the Panchang, the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on two days, February 2nd and 3rd. On Basant Panchami, the worship of Goddess Saraswati is prescribed. The swan is the vehicle of Goddess Saraswati. Many people have this question in mind, why is the swan the vehicle of Goddess Saraswati, why not any other animal? Find out the answer to your question below.

This is why the Swan is Saraswati's Vehicle

It is said about the swan that it has the natural ability to separate water and milk, meaning if water and milk are mixed, the swan will drink the milk and leave the water. Due to this intelligence, it is considered the vehicle of Goddess Saraswati. It is written about the swan in the Bhaminivilas scripture-
Neeraksheer Viveke Hansalasya Tvamev Tanushe Chet.
Meaning- The swan has such wisdom that it can distinguish between milk and water.

Swan is a Symbol of Peace and Purity

The color of the swan is white. This color is a symbol of purity and peace. Purity is essential for acquiring education. Purity brings faith and concentration. Knowledge is possible only through concentration. Knowledge helps us distinguish between right and wrong. This is called wisdom. If we adopt this quality of the swan in our lives, we can never fail. Saraswati's vehicle, the swan, gives us the message that we should acquire knowledge by becoming pure and faithful and make our lives successful.

Mates for Life

It is said about swans that they mate for life. If one of them dies, the other spends its life in its love but does not take another as its life partner. In our tradition, this love of the swan is considered ideal for humans.


Disclaimer
The information in this article has been provided by astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.

 

