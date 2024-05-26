Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BARK Air: World’s first dog-centric airline takes off, inaugural flight sold out in US

    The flight departed from New York's Westchester County Airport (HPN) and landed at Van Nuys (VNY) in Los Angeles, according to the airline’s first press release. Launched by the dog toy company BARK in partnership with a jet charter service, Bark Air aims to provide a unique travel experience for dogs of all sizes and their owners. 

    BARK Air worlds first dog centric airline takes off inaugural flight sold out in US see posts gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Calling all dog lovers! We have some fantastic news if you've ever found it difficult to leave your pet behind when on a trip. Travelling is now effortless with the arrival of an airline designed specifically for you and your pets. Prepare to pack your bags and your dog's best toys because an exciting journey is ahead! The dog toy firm BARK and a jet charter business have joined up to create BARK Air, a premium airline exclusively for canines of all sizes.

    On Instagram, the company announced, "Every single detail of this flight experience has been crafted with a 'dogs-first' mindset. It has taken 10 years, but we are finally confident that we can provide all dogs with the air travel experience they deserve: one that puts them first."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BARK Air (@barkair)

    Because BARK Air's jet layouts are "dog-centric," dogs may socialise and meet new people while they're in the air. One person is allowed to travel with their dog per ticket, and more tickets can be bought for more passengers. But this airline does not let anyone under the age of eighteen to travel.

    In an Instagram post celebrating the inaugural flight, the airline wrote, "Right now, at an altitude of 30,000 feet, there is a flight filled with dogs."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BARK Air (@barkair)

    They added, "Unlike any flight before it, these dogs are not merely an afterthought, nor are they treated as cargo or a burden to the crew and fellow travelers."

    BARK Air is the world's first airline experience created exclusively for dogs, with human companions coming in close second, according to the official website. For dog clients, they provide "white paw service" that includes snacks, earmuffs, and drinks; there are no breed or size limitations.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
