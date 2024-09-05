Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods

    Discover 10 energy-boosting foods to combat fatigue and increase your vitality. From bananas to dark chocolate, fuel your body with these nutritious options.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Feeling constantly tired and drained? There are many reasons why you might be experiencing fatigue. Sometimes, it's simply a matter of not getting enough energy from your diet. Here are some energy-boosting foods to include in your diet.

    1. Bananas 

    A great source of carbohydrates, eating bananas helps provide the body with good energy. 

    2. Eggs 

    Including eggs, which are rich in protein and amino acids, in your diet will also help your body get the energy it needs. 

    3. Dates 

    Eating dates, which are packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, also helps provide the body with the energy it needs. 

    4.  Black Raisins 

    Black raisins contain natural sugars like glucose and fructose. This helps provide quick energy. Also, raisins contain iron. This helps prevent anemia and thus relieve fatigue. 

    5. Nuts  

    Eating nuts, which are packed with protein, healthy fats, iron, fiber, other vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, also helps provide the body with the energy it needs. You can include almonds, walnuts, cashews, etc. in your diet. 

    6. Legumes

    Including legumes, which are rich in protein, iron, and vitamins B, C, and E, in your diet will also help your body get the energy it needs. 

    7. Chia Seeds

     Eating chia seeds, which are packed with protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, also helps provide energy. 

    8. Yogurt

    Including yogurt, which contains protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, in your diet will also help your body get the energy it needs. 

    9. Oats 

    Oats, which are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, also help provide the body with the energy it needs. 

    10. Dark Chocolate 

    Dark chocolate, which contains caffeine, will also provide energy. 

    Note: Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.

