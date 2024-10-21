Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid these common saree draping mistakes for a flawless look

    Saree draping is an art, and knowing a few key tips is essential. Tie the saree below the navel, don't drape it while wearing footwear, and choose a well-fitted blouse.

    Avoid these common saree draping mistakes for a flawless look
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    A saree is a traditional outfit that can give you the most beautiful and traditional look. Not only in India, but people all over the world try to style this 6-yard outfit in their own way. However, many times, despite all your efforts, the saree doesn't drape properly. Well, you should blame yourself for this because wearing a saree is also an art, and you should know some tips for it. Today, we have brought some of the best tips to solve your saree draping style problems. Note them down now and don't make any mistakes in draping before going to the next party wearing your favorite saree.

    Tie the saree at the right place

    A common mistake is that women usually wear the saree either too low or too high. But this mistake should be avoided as it can make your legs look short. While wearing a saree, keep in mind that it should be tied just below the navel, and the pallu should start from the middle and come over the shoulders.

    Don't drape the saree while wearing footwear

    Commonly, most women make this mistake. Women first wear a saree and then their favorite heels. However, this small thing shortens your look, and you don't even realize it. Some women pull their saree down to lengthen it, but this makes it uneven and spoils the whole look.

     

    ...

     

    Pay attention to the blouse

    A beautiful blouse can change the whole look. You can choose any design for your blouse, provided the stitching is correct. Any flaws in the finishing will make it look either too tight or too loose. If you are choosing heavy fabrics, make sure your blouse fits perfectly.

     

    ...

     

    Be careful in choosing a petticoat

    While wearing a saree, keep in mind that the petticoat plays as important a role as your blouse. This is especially important when you are wearing a transparent saree because then your petticoat attracts everyone's attention. If your petticoat is short, your legs will be exposed, which shouldn't happen, and if it is too long, it will come out of the saree. Also, it is very important to buy the right color petticoat to match your saree.

