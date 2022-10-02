Daily Horoscope for October 2, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Taurus

Aries:

Ganesha says: Today stuck or borrowed rupees can be easily recovered so keep trying. However, you will be able to convey your work through your words and performance.

Youths will get proper results according to their hard work. Along with the arrival of rupees, there will also be a situation of expenditure. So keep your budget right. Don't get involved in other people's talk, you may be cheated. Avoid buying or selling work related to land today.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: There will be a plan related to some demanding work in the house. Your advice will be given due weight in discussions on a matter of family relationship importance. There may be some sudden changes in life which will prove to be fateful for you. Any negative activity of children can disturb you. Instead of irritating them, treat them in a friendly manner. Don't contact a stranger at all today. Do not disclose your work plan to anyone in the field of work.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: Political contact will provide some good opportunities for you. Today may be auspicious day for women. Their talents and abilities will help them achieve their goals. Be aware that any past negative thing can make you bad even today. So focus your energy on current situations only. Students need to focus on their studies. Maintain complete transparency in the file related to loans, taxes etc. in business. Husband and wife will give proper respect to each other's feelings.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: Today, good time will be spent in spiritual and religious activities. A close relative may also get a chance to attend the ceremony there. Enhance your performance and personality with experienced individuals. Do not discuss your plans and activities in front of anyone. Fatigue and laziness can cause an important work to be missed. Maintain a soft temper, anger can worsen the situation. Today most of your work can be done through phone and contact sources.

Leo:

Ganesha says: Today, more time will be spent in meeting and entertaining friends and relatives and you will feel energetic yourself. Financially, today can be a good day for you. A nearby journey may also take place. It is important to keep in mind that you trust your own ability instead of other people's advice. There will be concern about the health of a member of the household. Make more use of media contacts.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: Helping a dear friend in their troubles will give you happiness. Don't pay attention to rumours. Be dedicated to your work, surely you can get some important

success. One can get auspicious notice regarding the chirping of children at home. If a plan is being made to take a loan related to property or vehicle, then there is a need to rethink it. Keep your mind in check, sometimes ego and arrogance can distract you from your goal.

Libra:

Ganesha says: There will be a family plan related to a religious pilgrimage. Any success of the child will bring comfort and relief. Youngsters will also feel relieved when a dilemma is resolved and they will have the courage to take decisions regarding the future. Your daily routine may become chaotic due to interference from other people. Take any decision yourself. Be gentle in your dealings when communicating with someone. Any proposal related to business area can be found.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Situations will be in your favour by proper discussion before taking any decision. At this time, according to the amount of effort you put in, you can get the right

result. You may feel doubt or worry about a family member. Due to this, relations will also sour. Respect the elders of the house. Today it will be better to avoid all activities related to marketing. The home environment can be pleasant and orderly.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: Meeting with eminent people will be beneficial and honourable. Your personality will also shine. Planet Pastures is creating some new success for you at this time. Do not take interest in any unethical work. Due to this, your honour may be hurt. Controlling your expenses is essential. Students may deviate from the goal due to fun. Contact with an old party may be established suddenly today and you may get new orders.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: Today some such pleasant events will happen to you that you will be surprised. Identify your merits. Guests can stay in the house. Properly check the paperwork in land related works. Discuss the matter related to the court case with a well-wisher of yours. Also keep in mind the advice of the employees for proper conduct of business related activities. Good harmony can be maintained both at home and business.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: Today there will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the success of a family member. Meeting a few political people will increase your popularity, be more careful while doing transactions related to rupees and money. You may also be cheated on. A firm decision taken at workplace can prove to be a good one. Do not interfere in the affairs of the house. Health can be excellent.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: Planet Pastures are very favourable for you today. You will achieve important success through your prudence and prudence. You are also likely to get a title in a religious place. Spend some time with your close relatives. It will improve your relationship. Don't let negative old talk take over. Dealing with other people's matters can stop your important work. It is not advisable to get into a dispute with your colleagues at work.