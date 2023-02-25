Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 health benefits to include black grapes in your diet

    Black grapes are high in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, making them a healthy complement to any diet. Here are the 7 surprising health benefits of black grapes

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Black grapes are typically consumed fresh or used to make wine, juice, jams, and jellies. They may also be eaten raw and are commonly used in salads and desserts. The presence of anthocyanin, a pigment with antioxidant capabilities that can help protect the body from free radical damage, gives these grapes their dark colour. These grapes are also low in calories, fat, making them an excellent choice for individuals trying to lose weight.

    These are seven surprising health advantages of black grapes, ranging from skin health to heart health:

    Skin health: Black grapes include vitamins C and E, which can help maintain skin health by lowering inflammation and protecting against sun and environmental pollution damage.

    Weight Loss: Because black grapes are low in calories and high in fibre, they can help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite and keeping you feeling full for longer.

    Heart Health: Grapes are high in antioxidants like resveratrol and quercetin, which can help lower the risk of heart disease by decreasing plaque accumulation in the arteries.

    Antioxidants: Black grapes have significant quantities of antioxidants, such as polyphenols and anthocyanins, which can help protect cells from free radical damage.

    Immunity Booster: Black grapes are abundant in vitamin C, which can help enhance the immune system and lower the risk of illness.

    Helps Prevent Cancer: Compounds such as resveratrol and quercetin have been demonstrated to have anti-cancer effects. Black grape antioxidants can help prevent cancer by lowering free radical damage and protecting cells from harm.

    Lowers Cholesterol: Black grapes have chemicals that can aid in the reduction of cholesterol levels, hence lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.

    Including black grapes in your diet can be a delightful and healthy strategy to improve overall health and well-being.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
