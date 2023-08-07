6 simple Yoga poses to keep your Heart healthy

Enhance your heart health with yoga. Explore 6 poses that strengthen the cardiovascular system, and improve circulation. Discover the benefits of heart-healthy yoga for a stronger and more resilient heart. by Leona Merlin Antony

For general health, maintaining a healthy heart is essential. Yoga offers a variety of positions that can greatly enhance cardiovascular wellbeing because of its comprehensive approach to physical and mental health. We'll look at six yoga poses in this post that, when regularly practiced, can help strengthen your heart, increase circulation, and support a healthy cardiovascular system.

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Numerous yoga postures are built upon this basic pose. You may support better posture, which improves lung capacity and good blood flow, all of which are necessary for a healthy heart, by anchoring yourself in Mountain Pose.

2. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

The chest, heart, and thyroid have been found to be stimulated by bridge pose. It promotes relaxation and lessens tension, which has a favourable effect on heart health. Additionally, regular exercise might enhance lung health.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)

This inversion pose improves blood circulation by letting oxygenated, new blood flow to the heart and brain. Additionally stretching and strengthening the entire body, downward dog improves cardiovascular health.

4. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Camel Pose increases flexibility and improves heart health by stretching the front of the body and opening up the chest. This backbend can increase energy levels, stimulate the heart, and expand lung capacity.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra Pose helps to improve posture and lung capacity by gradually toning the shoulders and back muscles. Its heart-opening properties promote circulation, which helps the body's tissues and essential organs receive oxygen.



6. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

Savasana is a resting position that eases tension and stress, two things that might worsen cardiac problems. You can promote a slower heart rate, lower blood pressure, and a general feeling of calm by engaging in deep relaxation exercises.

