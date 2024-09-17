5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

Do your kids avoid eating vegetables from their lunchboxes? Here are 5 healthy and tasty paratha recipes that you can pack for their lunch. Recipes for Methi, Spinach Paneer, Oats, Beetroot, and Broccoli Paneer paratha.

Food Desk: Do your kids also fuss about food and bring back their lunchboxes untouched every day? It is often seen that when parents pack lunch for their kids, they leave all the vegetables and only eat roti and paratha. But today we will tell you five healthy paratha recipes that you won't even need to pack vegetables with, and kids will relish these parathas. So let's note down the recipes for five healthy and tasty parathas...

Methi Paratha

Whole wheat flour

Fresh methi leaves, chopped

Green chilies, chopped

Cumin seeds

Salt

Oil/Ghee for cooking

How to make the paratha

Combine whole wheat flour, methi leaves, chopped chilies, cumin seeds, and salt. Knead into a smooth dough using water. Roll out parathas and cook on a tawa with ghee or oil until golden brown. Serve with curd or pickle.

Benefits: Rich in iron and fiber, this paratha helps boost immunity and digestion.

Spinach Paneer Paratha

Wheat flour

Spinach, blanched

Paneer, crumbled

Green chilies, chopped

Ginger paste

Salt

Oil/Ghee for cooking paratha

How to make the paratha

Prepare the dough using wheat flour and spinach puree. For the stuffing, mix crumbled paneer with chilies, ginger, and salt. Fill the spinach dough with the paneer mixture, roll it like a paratha. Cook on a tawa with ghee or oil until crispy. Serve with raita or chutney.

Benefits: Spinach and paneer are rich in protein and vitamins, which are essential for children's health.

Oats Paratha

Oats

Wheat flour

Curd

Green chilies, chopped

Cumin seeds

Salt

Oil/Ghee for cooking

How to make the paratha

Mix ground oats with whole wheat flour, curd, green chilies, cumin seeds, and salt. Add water and knead into a soft dough. Make parathas and roll them out. Cook on a tawa with ghee or oil. Serve hot with chutney or curd.

Benefits: These parathas are rich in fiber and help in weight management and digestion.

Beetroot Paratha

Wheat flour

Grated beetroot

Green chilies, chopped

Cumin powder

Coriander powder

Salt

Oil/Ghee for cooking

How to make the paratha

Mix grated beetroot with whole wheat flour, green chilies, cumin seeds, coriander powder, and salt. Knead the dough with water. Roll out the parathas and cook on a tawa with ghee or oil until brown. Serve with curd or pickle.

Benefits: Rich in antioxidants, this paratha helps improve blood circulation and boosts immunity.

Broccoli and Paneer Paratha

Wheat flour

Broccoli, finely grated

Grated paneer

Green chilies, chopped

Ginger paste

Salt

Oil/Ghee for cooking

How to make the paratha

Knead the dough by adding water and a pinch of salt to the wheat flour. For stuffing, mix grated broccoli, paneer, green chilies, and ginger. Fill the prepared stuffing in the dough, and shape it like a paratha. Put ghee or oil on a pan and cook till it becomes golden and crispy. Serve with curd or sauce.

Benefits: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and protein, this paratha makes for a power-packed lunch.

