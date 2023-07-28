Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Health benefits of eating Jowar Roti

    Jowar roti, made from sorghum flour, is a popular and nutritious flatbread widely consumed in many parts of India. It offers several health benefits due to its rich nutritional profile. Here are some of the health benefits of eating Jowar roti.

    Jowar roti, made from sorghum flour, is a popular and nutritious flatbread widely consumed in many parts of India. It offers several health benefits due to its rich nutritional profile. Here are some of the health benefits of eating Jowar roti. Discover the Wholesome Goodness: Health Benefits of Eating Jowar Roti. Jowar, also known as sorghum, has been a dietary staple in India for centuries. And for good reason! Jowar roti, a traditional flatbread made from sorghum flour, offers a treasure trove of health benefits that promote overall well-being.

    Incorporating jowar roti into your diet can be a simple and delicious way to embrace the immense health benefits it offers. Savour the goodness of this wholesome flatbread and nourish your body for a healthier and more vibrant you! Including Jowar roti in your diet can be a nutritious and wholesome way to boost your health and enjoy a delicious and gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat-based rotis.

    ALSO READ: Improved digestion to heart health: 7 health benefits of Celery

    1. Packed with Nutrients:

    Jowar is a rich source of essential nutrients like iron, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. These vital minerals play a crucial role in maintaining strong bones, supporting nerve function, and boosting overall vitality.

    2. Gluten-Free and Gut-Friendly:

    Jowar roti is gluten-free, making it an ideal option for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Additionally, the dietary fibre present in jowar aids in digestion keeps the gut healthy and alleviates constipation.

    3. Heart-Healthy Choice:

    Jowar is a powerhouse of dietary fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels and promotes heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

    4. Blood Sugar Regulation:

    The slow digestibility of jowar helps in maintaining steady blood sugar levels, making it an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to control their blood sugar levels.

    5. Weight Management Aid:

    With its high fibre content, jowar roti keeps you feeling fuller for longer, curbing unnecessary snacking and aiding in weight management.

    ALSO READ: Blood sugar regulation to bone health support: 7 miraculous benefits of Eggplants

