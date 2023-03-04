Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    15 ideal ways to spend a Sunday with your family

    Confused about what to do this Sunday? Here are some ways you can spend the day with your family

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    1) Have a family breakfast or brunch: Start the day off by having a delicious breakfast or brunch with your family. Cook up some pancakes, eggs, bacon, and coffee, and enjoy a relaxed morning together.

    2) Go for a family walk or hike: Enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery with your family by going on a walk or hike together. Choose a nearby park or nature trail and take in the sights and sounds of nature.

    3) Visit a museum or art gallery: Spend the day exploring a local museum or art gallery with your family. It's a great way to learn something new and appreciate art and culture together.

    4) Have a family game day: Get out your favorite board games or video games and spend the day playing together. It's a fun way to bond and have some friendly competition.

    5) Go to a sporting event: If you're a sports-loving family, spend the day at a local game or event. Cheer on your favorite team together and enjoy some snacks and drinks.

    6) Have a picnic: Pack up a basket of sandwiches, fruit, and snacks and head to a nearby park or beach for a family picnic. It's a great way to enjoy some fresh air and sunshine together.

    7) Visit a nearby city or town: Take a day trip to a nearby city or town and explore the sights, shops, and restaurants together. It's a great way to get out of your routine and discover new places.

    8) Do a family DIY project: Choose a fun DIY project, like building a birdhouse or making a family photo album, and spend the day working on it together. It's a great way to be creative and make something special as a family.

    9) Attend a local festival or fair: Check out a local festival or fair and enjoy the food, music, and activities together. It's a great way to support your community and have some fun as a family.

    10) Have a family movie day: Pop some popcorn, choose some family-friendly movies, and spend the day snuggled up on the couch watching movies together.

    11) Go to a local farm or orchard: Spend the day at a nearby farm or orchard and pick some fresh fruit or vegetables together. It's a great way to learn about agriculture and enjoy some delicious produce.

    12) Have a family bike ride: Rent some bikes or take out your own and go for a family bike ride together. Choose a scenic route and enjoy the ride.

    13) Visit a local zoo or aquarium: Spend the day learning about different animals and their habitats at a local zoo or aquarium. It's a great way to educate your children and have some fun as a family.

    14) Take a cooking class together: Choose a fun cooking class, like a pizza-making class or a sushi-making class, and spend the day learning new cooking skills together.

    15) Volunteer as a family: Spend the day volunteering at a local charity or non-profit organization. It's a great way to give back to your community and teach your children the importance of helping others.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
