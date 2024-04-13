Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year

    Vishu is an important festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala as well as by Malayalee communities worldwide. Let's know about the time, date, history, and celebration of Vishu, the Malayalam New Year.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Vishu is an important festival celebrated in the state of Kerala as well as by Malayalee communities worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and is a time of renewal and new beginnings.

    Date and Timing:

    In 2024, Vishu will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14th. The festival starts with the "Vishu Kani," which should ideally be viewed at the crack of dawn. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Vishu will be celebrated this year in 2024 on Thursday, April 14, with the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani taking place around 9:15 PM on April 13.

    Significance:

    Vishu is a time of optimism and fresh starts. It symbolizes the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and is marked by a focus on prosperity and good fortune for the coming year. The most important aspect of the festival is the Vishu Kani—a beautifully arranged display of auspicious items such as flowers, fruits, rice, gold, and a mirror, along with the holy text of the Ramayana and coins. Viewing the Vishu Kani first thing in the morning is said to bring good luck and prosperity for the rest of the year.

    History:

    Vishu has deep roots in Kerala's culture and tradition. It is believed to have been celebrated for centuries and marks the astronomical New Year, as per the solar cycle. The festival not only represents a time of new beginnings but is also a celebration of the harvest season.

    Celebration:

    - Arranging the Vishu Kani is a significant part of the festival. It includes placing auspicious items such as flowers, fruits, vegetables, and gold, along with holy texts and a mirror in a prominent spot.
    -  On the morning of Vishu, elders give monetary gifts to younger family members as a blessing.
    -  A traditional feast known as "Vishu Sadhya" is prepared with a variety of vegetarian dishes. It's a festive meal shared with family and friends.
    - Vishu is also marked by fireworks displays, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

    Vishu is a joyous occasion that brings together families and communities in Kerala. It is a time to cherish traditions, share happiness, and welcome the new year with positivity and hope.

