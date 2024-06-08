Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic! Four-member family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly

    In a tragic incident near Angamaly, a fire claimed the lives of a four-member family early Saturday morning. The fire broke out on the second floor, rapidly engulfing the area. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Ernakulam: In a tragic incident, a four-member family was charred to death after a fire broke out in their house at Angadikadavu near Angamaly in the early morning hours on Saturday (June 8). The deceased have been identified as Binish Kurian (45), his wife Anumol Mathew(40), and their children Joana B. Kurian (8), and Jeswin B. Kurian (5).

    The fire originated on the second floor of the house, spreading rapidly through the hall and a room on that level. By the time fire force personnel arrived the second floor was already engulfed in flames. Tragically, the family members were found burnt to death. The fire force team managed to extinguish the blaze and subsequently removed the bodies from the house.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the possibility of a short circuit has not been confirmed, according to fire force officials. The house has been cordoned off for forensic inspection. Binish Kurian was a wholesale trader, and a godown and a spice drying area were located near the house.

    (More details are awaited...)

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
