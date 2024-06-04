Thrissur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Thrissur to witness triangular fight between UDF, LDF, BJP

Thrissur Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Thrissur constituency in Kerala is poised for an intense electoral battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The three main candidates are K Muraleedharan of UDF, Suresh Gopi of BJP and VS Sunil Kumar of the LDF.

Thrissur is a focal point for Kerala's Lok Sabha elections in 2024, with recent developments adding intensity to the electoral battle. The last-minute twist in the announcement of the Congress candidate has heightened anticipation in the constituency. Thrissur, known for its significance in the 2019 general elections, remains a notable battleground once again. As the candidates gear up for the contest, the political dynamics in Thrissur are closely watched, reflecting its importance in Kerala's electoral landscape. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

2024 Elections:

Thrissur, a pivotal constituency in Kerala, is set to witness an intense electoral battle. The 2019 general elections saw significant political engagement, and the 2024 elections promise to be equally, if not more, competitive.

In a surprising turn of events for the 2024 elections, the Congress campaign in Thrissur faced an unexpected twist. Initially, Congress workers had begun campaigning for the sitting MP TN Prathapan. However, the landscape shifted dramatically when K Muraleedharan, the current Vadakara MP, was announced as the Congress candidate for Thrissur.

On the BJP front, actor-politician Suresh Gopi is once again in the fray, aiming to secure a win in one of the BJP's most promising constituencies in Kerala. The Left Front has reinforced its position by nominating VS Sunil Kumar, a prominent CPI leader in Thrissur district and former Minister of Agriculture in the first Pinarayi government.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Thrissur constituency saw a fierce battle between TN Prathapan of the Congress, Rajaji Mathew Thomas of the CPI, and Suresh Gopi of the BJP. Despite a vigorous campaign by Suresh Gopi, TN Prathapan achieved a decisive win with a substantial margin of 93,633 votes. Prathapan received 415,089 votes out of the 1,042,122 total votes cast in Thrissur. Rajaji Mathew Thomas secured 321,456 votes, while Suresh Gopi garnered 293,822 votes. The voter turnout in Thrissur for 2019 was 77.94%.



