    Thiruvananthapuram Medical College shocker! Patient trapped in lift for 36 hours

    Ravindran Nair, a patient, got stuck in a malfunctioning lift at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for over a day. Despite his presence, the lift was not checked, and he was only discovered on Sunday morning by the lift operator.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Thiruvananathapuram: A patient was found trapped in a malfunctioning lift at Medical College for a day and a half. Ravindran Nair, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was stuck in the lift who had come to the Ortho OP at the Medical College. The lift operator discovered the person inside only after resolving a technical issue with the lift on Monday (July 15).

    Ravindran Nair arrived at the Medical College at 11 am on Saturday (July 13) with severe back pain. The lift in the Ortho department malfunctioned at 12 pm. At that time, Ravindran Nair was trapped inside the lift. However, the Medical College authorities did not check if anyone was trapped inside the malfunctioning lift. 

    It was only when the lift operator opened it on Sunday morning that they found Ravindran Nair lying amidst urine and stool. His mobile phone had fallen on the floor and was damaged. Ravindran said that when the lift suddenly stopped with a loud noise and shook violently, his phone fell and broke."

