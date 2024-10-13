SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has taken a statement from T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of the investigation into the monthly pay-off case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Veena was questioned at the SFIO's Chennai office on Wednesday, nearly 10 months after the case was initially registered.

The SFIO investigation is focused on the monthly payment case related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena. It is alleged that she was involved in a transaction worth Rs 1.72 crore with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) for services that were reportedly not rendered, raising suspicions on money laundering.

SFIO has taken over a detailed investigation based on the initial order from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. In the monthly payment case involving Veena, the SFIO had previously collected information from CMRL and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, a software company, along with KSIDC, has approached the court against the investigation. The main demand from the complainant, Shaun George, is for an inquiry into who received money from CMRL and for what purposes

