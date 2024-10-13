Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has taken a statement from T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of the investigation into the monthly pay-off case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). Veena was questioned at the SFIO's Chennai office on Wednesday, nearly 10 months after the case was initially registered.
     

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    Chennai: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has recorded a statement from T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of the ongoing investigation into the monthly payment case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

    Last Wednesday, SFIO investigating officer Arun Prasad collected information from Veena at the Chennai office. This action comes 10 months after the case was taken up. It is indicated that Veena has been questioned twice during the course of the investigation.

    The SFIO investigation is focused on the monthly payment case related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena. It is alleged that she was involved in a transaction worth Rs 1.72 crore with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) for services that were reportedly not rendered, raising suspicions on money laundering.

    SFIO has taken over a detailed investigation based on the initial order from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. In the monthly payment case involving Veena, the SFIO had previously collected information from CMRL and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, a software company, along with KSIDC, has approached the court against the investigation. The main demand from the complainant, Shaun George, is for an inquiry into who received money from CMRL and for what purposes

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery 2024 Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Who will win the first prize of Rs 70 lakh?

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts on october 13 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train at Kozhikode railway station; one held anr

    Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from train in Kerala's Kozhikode railway station; one held

    Dussehra 2024: 'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state anr

    'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state

    Recent Stories

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

    Chanakya Niti: Here's how to find good qualities in your wife RBA

    Chanakya Niti: Here's how to find good qualities in your wife

    Kerala Invests 8000 Crore in NH 66 Development anr

    Kerala invests Rs 8000 crore in National Highway development

    Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Ages: Youngest to Oldest RBA

    Bigg Boss 18 contestants real ages: Vivian to Shilpa to Chahatt

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details gcw

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon