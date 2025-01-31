Operation Clean: Kerala cops arrest 27 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Kochi

A special squad from the Ernakulam Rural SP, in coordination with the ATS, arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals for possessing fake documents. This marks the first time such a large group of Bangladeshis has been apprehended together in the state.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Kochi: A special squad from the Ernakulam Rural SP, in collaboration with the ATS, arrested 27 Bangladeshi nationals in North Paravur for possessing counterfeit documents. This is the first instance of such a large group of Bangladeshis being apprehended together in the state. 

The arrests were made during a special operation, 'Operation Clean,' initiated by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, following the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum a few weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, Thaslima Begum was arrested from the Bengal Colony in Perumbavoor. Based on the information obtained from her, it was revealed that several Bangladeshis were living in the area. Following this, the police conducted investigations and previously apprehended five individuals. Currently, seven Bangladeshis have been arrested, with detainees coming from areas like Perumbavoor, Idathala, and Kodanadu.

Two Bangladeshi women, Kobitiba (22) and Rubina Sheikh (19), were arrested in Kochi on Thursday for staying in the state illegally. The pair were apprehended in Kodanadu, within the Ernakulam rural police jurisdiction.

According to the police, they had crossed the border from West Bengal, traveled to Bengaluru, and obtained Aadhaar cards through an agent. The two women were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

