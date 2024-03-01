Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse was sentenced to death in Yemen for allegedly murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017. Her mother Premakumari was granted permission by the Delhi HC to go to Yemen earlier. 

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Kochi: Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's mother Premakumari will go to Yemen next week to meet the former who has been sentenced to death on charges of allegedly killing a Yemeni national.  After completing the visa process, Premakumari will leave for Yemen next Friday. The Indian Embassy is trying to meet the family of the killed Yemeni citizen to get the sentence reduced. Nimisha Priya can be saved from the death penalty only if the family of the Yemeni national allows it.

    Premakumari said that their fingers are crossed and is eagerly waiting to meet her daughter after several years. The Delhi High Court had granted permission to Premakumari to visit Yemen, following which the visa was given to her on Thursday (Feb 29). Premakumari has been working in a house in Tamarachal, Ernakulam for more than seven years.

    Premakumari will set off on her journey from Mumbai to Aden on the border of Yemen. From there via road, she will reach Sana'a. The representatives of the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, which is working on Nimisha Priya's release, discussed with the Yemeni ambassador the other day. 

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. 

    According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family). Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.
     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years rkn

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    Kerala news live 1 march 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress to announce final list of candidates on Monday

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers rkn

    Kerala: 84 tigers exist in Wayanad landscape; Forest department fact-checks number of tigers

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student in Pookode university nabbed from Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student nabbed from Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Many killed several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh gcw

    44 killed, several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh

    Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time? RBA

    'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    Wonderful meeting indeed PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more gcw

    'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years rkn

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon