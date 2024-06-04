Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

Malappuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key candidates include ET Mohammad Bashir of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), V. Vaseef from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], T. Krishnan representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Dr. Abdul Salam from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is preparing for a significant contest in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. Malappuram has long been a stronghold of the League, marked by important victories from prominent leaders. The League maintained its dominance with record majorities up until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, largely due to the influential presence of E. Ahamed.

2024 Elections:

The Malappuram constituency is poised for a dynamic contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Key candidates include ET Mohammad Bashir of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), V. Vaseef from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], T. Krishnan representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Dr. Abdul Salam from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The IUML has a long-standing record of success in Malappuram, having won in seventeen Lok Sabha elections. This stronghold status is bolstered by a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress party in Kerala. To challenge the IUML's dominance, the BJP has nominated Dr. Abdul Salam, the former Vice Chancellor of Calicut University and the party’s only Muslim candidate, reflecting a strategic move to broaden its appeal in the constituency.

2019 Elections:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate P.K. Kunhalikutty secured a decisive victory in the Malappuram constituency, defeating his opponent V.P. Sanu from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] by a significant margin of 2,60,153 votes. The overall voter turnout in the constituency was 75.5%. This substantial majority highlighted the strong support for the IUML in Malappuram, reinforcing the party's dominant position in the region.



Latest Videos