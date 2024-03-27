Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother

    The post-mortem report of the baby revealed old and new wounds on the body, including puncture wounds consistent with a lit cigarette. The child suffered severe head injuries from a beating, with broken ribs also observed.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    Malappuram:  A man was arrested for murdering his two-year-old girl in Malappuram. The police recorded the arrest of Muhammad Faiz last night. The police will record the statement of the child's mother Shahanam in the murder of a two-year-old girl in Malappuram. The police have taken the statements of Shahanam's relatives.

    The post-mortem report of the baby revealed old and new wounds on the body, including puncture wounds consistent with a lit cigarette. The child suffered severe head injuries from a beating, with broken ribs also observed. Blood was found on the head, and the cause of death was determined to be bleeding resulting from the head trauma inflicted during the assault.

    One of the relatives claimed that Faiz had repeatedly harassed his wife and urged her to settle the complaint. Ramlat, the child's grandmother, stated that Faiz told her the child died from choking on food. She also stated that the child had been repeatedly abused and the child was killed right in front of her daughter. The relatives also alleged that he threw the child on the bed and suffocated her and the child died before reaching the hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

    Meanwhile, the Manjeri First Class Magistrate Court has remanded the accused father till April 7. The Kalikkavu police arrested him on the charge of murder as it became clear in the post-mortem that the child was brutally beaten to death. The relatives alleged that Faiz had molested the child's mother earlier. 

    Apart from murder, the accused has also been charged with sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. His wife's relatives also alleged that they had complained to the police about Faiz's harassment before but no action was taken.

