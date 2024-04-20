Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured,' says JP Nadda in Trivandrum

    BJP National President JP Nadda campaigned for NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (April 19). He held a massive roadshow which saw a huge turnout of people in the city. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday (April 19) asserted that if BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar emerges victorious from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, development is guaranteed. He criticized the performance of the Congress-led administration in the city, suggesting that the constituency has received little in return for their support. Nadda urged voters to give Congress sitting MP Shashi Tharoor a break and highlighted allegations of smuggling against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Furthermore, he criticized the 'INDI' alliance for allegedly shielding corrupt individuals.

    Nadda was speaking at an election campaign rally for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. 

    JP Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc of opposition parties is designed to protect corrupt individuals, with many of its leaders either facing corruption allegations or serving time in jail. He emphasized that voting for Chandrasekhar would equate to voting for development under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

    Nadda said, " For the past 10 years, PM Modi has been working for the development of villages and the poor. The country was provided with good infrastructure. Rajeev Chandrasekhar has made great contributions to IT development. A vote for Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a vote to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time."

    "10 years ago we were using phones made in China and Korea. What we have now are phones made in India. The world countries have accepted Modi's actions. If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured," the BJP Chief added.
     

